Rockstar announces GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Epic Games Store after releasing it on Steam

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 20, 2023 05:42 AM IST
A brief about the announcement of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Epic Games Store by Rockstar Games (Image via Sportskeeda)

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has finally been released on Steam, and Rockstar Games has announced its arrival on the Epic Games Store as well. In its latest Newswire on January 19, 2023, the developers stated that the bundle would be available on the digital storefront later this month.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now available on Steam at a 50% discounted price through February 2, 2023, as part of the Rockstar Games Publisher Sale.

The Epic Games Store will get GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition after Steam version

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam today, January 19. Here are the three games included in the Steam port:

  • GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition
  • GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition
  • GTA 3: Definitive Edition

Steam players can now enjoy the trilogy on the Steam Deck as well. The developers also mentioned that the Steam version includes additional features such as updated achievements and more.

Here’s how the steam port of the trilogy's definitive edition is described in the recent Newswire post:

“In addition to modern controls, graphical and environmental upgrades, and other enhancements — these versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are Playable on Steam Deck….”

As the title is now released on Steam, here is a list of all the platforms on which it is available currently:

  • PS5
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox Series S/X
  • PC - Rockstar Games Launcher/Steam
  • Nintendo Switch

Here’s a list of the discounts from Rockstar Games currently active on the Steam platform:

  • Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition - 50% off
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 50% off
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - 67% off
  • Red Dead Online - 50% off
  • Grand Theft Auto complete edition - 70% off
  • Max Payne Trilogy - 70% off
  • LA Noire - 70% off
  • LA Noire: The VR Case Files - 50% off
  • Bully Scholarship Edition - 65% off
  • Manhunt - 65% off

While the Epic Games Store will soon get to try the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy with new controls, there’s also a mobile port of the bundle currently in development. A well-known insider, Ben, reported on August 9, 2022, that Android and iOS versions of the game are expected to be released early this year.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.We're looking a date between now and early 2023. https://t.co/BXSvjQRuMY

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t shared any release dates for the mobile ports. Fans can expect them to be released after the Epic Games Store release.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Quick Links

