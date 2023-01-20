Rockstar announces GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Epic Games Store after releasing it on Steam

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has finally been released on Steam, and Rockstar Games has announced its arrival on the Epic Games Store as well. In its latest Newswire on January 19, 2023, the developers stated that the bundle would be available on the digital storefront later this month.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now available on Steam at a 50% discounted price through February 2, 2023, as part of the Rockstar Games Publisher Sale.

The Epic Games Store will get GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition after Steam version

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam today, January 19. Here are the three games included in the Steam port:

GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition

GTA 3: Definitive Edition

Steam players can now enjoy the trilogy on the Steam Deck as well. The developers also mentioned that the Steam version includes additional features such as updated achievements and more.

Here’s how the steam port of the trilogy's definitive edition is described in the recent Newswire post:

“In addition to modern controls, graphical and environmental upgrades, and other enhancements — these versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are Playable on Steam Deck….”

As the title is now released on Steam, here is a list of all the platforms on which it is available currently:

PS5

PS4

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

PC - Rockstar Games Launcher/Steam

Nintendo Switch

Here’s a list of the discounts from Rockstar Games currently active on the Steam platform:

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition - 50% off

Grand Theft Auto 5 - 50% off

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 67% off

Red Dead Online - 50% off

Grand Theft Auto complete edition - 70% off

Max Payne Trilogy - 70% off

LA Noire - 70% off

LA Noire: The VR Case Files - 50% off

Bully Scholarship Edition - 65% off

Manhunt - 65% off

While the Epic Games Store will soon get to try the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy with new controls, there’s also a mobile port of the bundle currently in development. A well-known insider, Ben, reported on August 9, 2022, that Android and iOS versions of the game are expected to be released early this year.

Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.



We're looking a date between now and early 2023. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.We're looking a date between now and early 2023. https://t.co/BXSvjQRuMY

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t shared any release dates for the mobile ports. Fans can expect them to be released after the Epic Games Store release.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes