3 million GTA Online users have reportedly played First Dose Mission since its release with Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars introduced First Dose missions, and it looks like millions of players have tried it so far. Famous insider Tez2 reported on Twitter today that 3 million GTA Online players have experienced the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission since its arrival on December 13, 2022.

It is one of six brand new story-driven missions added to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

GTA Online First Dose Missions 1 is the most played new task yet

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline 3 million players experienced the "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" mission since release. 3 million players experienced the "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" mission since release.#GTAOnline https://t.co/RsGuKCiYHs

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, the Tez2 report suggested that millions of fans loved the new GTA Online First Dose missions in the Los Santos Drug Wars story. Based on their data, Rockstar’s weekly payout boost also played a big part in keeping players invested.

The new GTA Online weekly update also allowed players 50% extra cash and RP on playing First Dose missions. The developers have also introduced a Hard Mode Event drip feed where one can earn limited-time exclusive rewards for playing these missions on a harder difficulty. These are the following rewards that players can earn through February 8, 2023:

Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery

Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery

Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/WdVd4Rs4nz

It is safe to assume that the First Dose missions are well received in the gaming community, especially its first mission.

Everything about GTA Online First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission

The Los Santos Drug Wars start with First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission. The mission introduces multiple unique characters, including Dax and the new Fooliganz. Ron Jakowski also debuts in the online world of Los Santos. He will request players to come to Liquor Ace in Sandy Shores.

Upon arriving at the location, they meet Luchadora, Dax, and the rest of the Fooliganz gang when suddenly, The Lost MC ambushes them. They steal Dax’s Journey II van, a brand-new vehicle, which players need to retrieve from their base. It’s a great experience and does justice to the new characters and story-building.

These are the objectives that players need to complete to pass the mission:

Eliminate the Lost MC. Meet Dax. Retrieve the stolen Journey II. Pick up Dax from the store. Wait for him to enter the van Take him to the abandoned warehouse.

Players should note that the second part of the story, the Last Dose Missions, will also be released this year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed.

