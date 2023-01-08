GTA Online First Dose missions: Beginner's guide to start Los Santos Drug Wars

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Los Santos Drug Wars update was released on December 13, 2022, adding brand new content vehicles, features, and First Dose missions to the game. It is a story-driven series of new challenges that revolve around characters like Dax and the Fooliganz, who also play a vital role in unlocking the Acid Lab business and the new Brickade 6x6 vehicle.

Some players, however, have been wondering how to begin Los Santos Drug Wars. Thus, this article shares everything players need to know about GTA Online First Dose missions.

Beginner’s guide for GTA Online First Dose missions in Los Santos Drug Wars

Once players boot up the game and start a GTA Online session, they will receive a call from Ron Jakowski, who asks players to meet him at the famous Ace Liquor shop in Sandy Shores. After the call, a yellow-colored corona can be found in front of the store, after which players need to step in to begin the Los Santos Drug Wars story.

There are a total of six GTA Online First Dose missions that players need to complete to progress through the story.

First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe

The mission introduces players to new characters immediately attacked by The Lost MC at Ace Liquour. Players need to help them get back Dax's stolen Journey II van.

First Dose 2 – Designated Driver

The second mission involves getting supplies from Daisy Lee at the Terminal. When The Lost MC intervenes, Dax suggests players go to their East Vinewood clubhouse and steal their items.

First Dose 3 – Fatal Incursion

Dax needs the help of players to get some supplies and send them to Stab City as the mission commences. Once they get the items, they must escape in a Dodo and return to The Freakshop.

First Dose 4 – Uncontrolled Substance

The mission introduces the concept of Acid as players experience its effects first-hand. It involves various wild trips before a free fall to the ground at Up-n-Atom Burger, Vinewood Boulevard.

First Dose 5 – Make War not Love

Dax and Fooliganz ask players to help stop the Hippie business at Senora Desert Trailer Park. They then need to destroy their equipment and take out delivery vans. It involves more destruction as players must visit the Altruist Camp afterward and demolish some more vans.

First Dose 6 – Off the Rails

The final mission in the series requires players to set up the Freakshop and make it functional. To accomplish this task, they must collect various equipment and steal a Brickade 6x6 to conclude the story.

Upon completing all the missions, GTA Online players can set up their own Acid Lab business at the rear of the unlocked Brickade 6x6 vehicle. Manufactured by MTL, it is a commercial armored mobile laboratory wherein players can install the Acid Lab for a cost of $750,000.

Rockstar has stated that this is only the first part of the Los Santos Drug Wars story, and fans can expect the Last Dose missions to be released as drip-feed content this year. Many new vehicles and events will also debut as part of the update.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes