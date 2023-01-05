How to play Issi Classic Races for 2x bonuses in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online received a new weekly update today, January 5. It will allow players to earn 2x GTA$ and RP by participating in Issi Classic Races until January 11, 2023. These are a series of stunt races that have been a part of the game since the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series update in 2018.

Now is the perfect time for car enthusiasts to jump into this exciting game mode and earn double bonuses throughout the event's duration. That said, this article will share everything players need to know about GTA Online Issi Classic Races and how to start them.

How to participate in GTA Online Issi Classic Races - A beginner's guide

Issi Classic Races are a kind of stunt race in GTA Online that can be played by a maximum of 30 players at once. The default lap count is always two for these events, which can be increased to 7 by the lobby host. To participate, you can simply follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the Options menu Go to Online Select Jobs Enter the Play Job section Go to Rockstar Created Scroll down to Stunt Races Select any race with the Issi Classic prefix.

It’s super easy to get into these special stunt offerings in the game. There are a total of seven such races that can be played anytime throughout this week to earn 2X GTA$ and RP. Here’s a list of the Issi Classic Races available this week:

Issi Classic - City Jumper

Issi Classic - Goal

Issi Classic - Paleto Palace

Issi Classic - Repeater

Issi Classic - Sidewinder

Issi Classic - The Issi Job

Issi Classic - Turbine Trouble

As its name suggests, every race needs to be played with the Weeny Issi Classic, a compact two-door civilian car that has been a part of the game since 2018.

Everything to know about the Weeny Issi Classic in GTA Online – Appearance, performance, & more

GTA Online’s Weeny Issi Classic is inspired by none other than the original BMC Mini, with some elements taken from the Trabant and Mini MK II (1967-1970).

Its visual appearance consists of the following parts, giving it a compact design:

Front body:

Small extender with black details

Chrome bumper

European—style license plate

Rectangular grilles with horizontal separations

A set of rectangular-shaped amber signals

Two circular headlamps

Small bonnet with the manufacturer's emblem

Side body:

Black details on the side

Small circular-shaped mirrors

Classic lever handles on the doors

Chrome trimming in the greenhouse area

Fuel cap on the rea-left side of the car

Rear body:

Small boot compartment

California-style license plate

Manufacturer emblem

Circular-shaped tail lights

Chrome rear bumper with black details

A single exhaust tube on the drive-side

The Issi Classic is powered by a high-revving single-cam, Inline-4 engine with a functioning timing belt. It runs on a four-speed gearbox in an FWD layout, and has one of the best accelerations in the Compact class. The car's short size makes it very nimble and agile while racing. Players can also quickly gain speed thanks to the vehicle’s light weight.

The vehicle can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $270,000 - $360,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: Help Dax and the Fooliganz wreak havoc and leave a trail of psychedelic mayhem in their wake by joining up with the troupe in First Dose missions for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: rsg.ms/b5b5e38 Help Dax and the Fooliganz wreak havoc and leave a trail of psychedelic mayhem in their wake by joining up with the troupe in First Dose missions for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: rsg.ms/b5b5e38 https://t.co/elDqWHfm3q

Gamers can earn as much cash and RP as possible by playing the Issi Classic Races until January 11, 2023. They can expect new DLC drip-fed vehicles to be released in the near future.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes