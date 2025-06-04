Rockstar confirms new GTA 5 Online update to release this month, likely a DLC: Report

A new GTA 5 Online update was previously rumored to be adding DLC this month (June 2025). The rumor began to gain traction when popular analyst Tez2 pointed out the end date of the current GTA+ membership, which is June 16, 2025, and suggested that new content would be added the following day, June 17, 2025. However, it seems that it’s not just a rumor, and players are going to get new content anytime now.

According to some members of the Grand Theft Auto community, Rockstar Games has sent them an email confirming that a major GTA 5 Online update will be released in June 2025. Read on to learn more about the situation.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the report.

The new GTA 5 Online update of June 2025 is likely to add new content like a Summer DLC

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Grand Theft Auto community member @videotechuk_ has shared that Rockstar Games sent them an email confirming that there will be a major GTA 5 Online update this month. Here’s what the supposed email reads:

"Keep an eye out for information about a new update coming to GTA Online later this month — more details to come."

The statement suggests that Rockstar is likely to release the information very soon, possibly as soon as tomorrow (with the weekly GTA 5 Online update newswire post) or this weekend.

Rockstar Games typically shares GTA Online DLC news between Thursday and Saturday. Furthermore, for those unaware, the game always receives a new DLC this time of the year, dubbed by fans as the Summer DLC.

A promotional picture of the GTA 5 Online update: Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC of last year (Image via Rockstar Games)

Last year, the developers released a GTA Online update on June 25, 2024, adding the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC to the popular multiplayer game. The main attraction was a new purchasable property called Bail Office, and new missions like Dispatch Work.

Gamers can expect something similar in scope this year as well, most likely a new set of missions to enjoy while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

