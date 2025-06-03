New GTA San Andreas update released, but only for some players: Patch notes revealed

A brand new GTA San Andreas update was recently released; however, it is only for certain players. Rockstar Games released a new patch for the game on May 29, 2025, for iOS players. Those who have purchased and installed this game on their iOS devices can download the latest update, published as 2.2.21. The developers have even shared the patch notes, giving details about the changes made to the mobile port.
Read on to learn about the complete patch notes of the new GTA San Andreas update for iOS mobile devices.
New GTA San Andreas update 2.2.21 for iOS mobiles: Full patch notes
As per the official Rockstar Games Support page, there are three major changes that the new GTA San Andreas update 2.2.21 made to the iOS version of the game:
- It fixed an issue due to which traffic was abruptly appearing instead of fading in.
- It fixed an issue due to which traffic was flying away at high speed whenever players went down ramps.
- It fixed an issue that caused a frame-rate limiter and impacted the target FPS settings.
As of June 3, 2025, no new update for GTA San Andreas has been released for Android mobile users.
However, the surprise patch for the iOS version of the game suggests that Rockstar Games hasn’t forgotten about mobile gamers and is still working to give them the best gameplay experience possible, even though the company is preparing for the release of GTA 6 next year.
GTA San Andreas is still quite popular in 2025, and Rockstar acknowledges it too. The developer previously added it for free as part of the PS Plus subscription, which will now be replaced by Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition this month. Eligible PS Plus members can experience the story of Claude in Liberty City from June 10, 2025, on PS4 and PS5 consoles.
