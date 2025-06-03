GTA showdown: 5 times GTA San Andreas was better than GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto fans often debate whether GTA San Andreas (2004) is better than GTA 5 (2013). Even though both are standalone games, they share many similarities, except for the universe they’re based on. While the 2013 title is bigger and has more gameplay, there are certain areas where the 2004 title beats it.

Ad

This article lists five instances where GTA San Andreas beats the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that GTA San Andreas does better than GTA 5

1) It has direct links to another title

San Andreas and GTA 3's stories are interlinked (Images via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas has direct connections with Grand Theft Auto 3. Rockstar Games included the following two instances that cement the links:

Ad

Trending

Claude from Grand Theft Auto 3 physically appears in San Andreas.

The Saint Mark’s Bistro mission takes us to a portion of Liberty City.

Even though Johnny Klebitz appears in Grand Theft Auto 5, he was not the main protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4. Moreover, his appearance is too small to have any impact on the storyline.

2) Dating minigame

Ad

The dating minigame is still one of the best features of GTA San Andreas. Carl “CJ” Johnson can date up to six girlfriends, two of whom are directly linked to the storyline. Moreover, the girlfriends offer additional benefits if you keep them happy.

Although GTA 5 has three playable characters, none of them can date any other girls outside the storyline characters. While Michael can hang out with Amanda, it is not the same as the dating minigame.

Ad

Also read: 5 wackiest GTA San Andreas mods to try

3) Interior exploration

Ad

While it is true that GTA 5's map is bigger and more detailed, you cannot enter most of the buildings. Rockstar even bars you from entering essential properties such as restaurants and hospitals in freeroam.

In San Andreas, however, you can enter various buildings and even loot them. The Burglar mission allows you to break into several houses at night and rob them for money. This gives an immersive experience as the map is internally and externally expanded.

Ad

Also read: 5 subtle mechanics in GTA San Andreas that slip past new players

4) Powerful villains

Ad

There is no doubt that the villains of GTA San Andreas are more powerful and influential than those of GTA 5. Even though Devin Weston was the main villain of the biggest Grand Theft Auto series title so far, you will barely remember him outside the gameplay.

However, Frank Tenpenny, Big Smoke, etc., still rule fans’ hearts, and their names can often be seen in various discussions. Except for Martin Madrazo, the villains of Grand Theft Auto 5 are easily forgettable.

Ad

5) RPG elements

RPG elements in San Andreas make it a unique game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The gameplay of GTA San Andreas includes RPG elements such as hunger, muscle building and loss, fighting skills, weapon skills, vehicle skills, and many others. While GTA 5 has a few of them, the game is not considered an RPG.

Ad

You can spend days without eating food or resting in the 2013 title. Moreover, the protagonists’ physiques remain the same throughout the gameplay. That’s one of the reasons why San Andreas could be considered better than GTA 5.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More