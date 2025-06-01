Will GTA 6 have 100+ hours of content? Possibilities explored

One of the things that Grand Theft Auto fans like to speculate about is just how much content GTA 6 could offer. While some put forward moderate estimates, others wonder if it could have more than 100 hours of content, which, if true, would keep players busy for a really long time. After the excruciating wait fans have had to endure (including a delay), there very likely wouldn't be many complaints if this were the case.

However, is it even possible? A definitive answer cannot be provided just yet, but we can explore the possibilities based on Rockstar Games' last few outings. So, let's take a look at the possibilities of GTA 6 offering over 100 hours of content.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Is there any possibility of GTA 6 having 100+ hours of content?

Grand Theft Auto 6, set to release on May 26, 2026, will be the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series in over 12 years. This Rockstar Games franchise is one of the most acclaimed video game series out there, which is why there is a lot of expectation from its upcoming installment.

The two trailers and screenshots showcased thus far also build a lot of promise, but there are fans who would like for the game to have 100+ hours of content, which would be incredibly ambitious to say the least.

Having said that, Rockstar, interestingly, seems to be capable of pulling that off. The studio's last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, features a lively open-world map, a lengthy story, and tons of optional content. According to the popular website How Long to Beat, a completionist run of the title (which means completing the main story, side missions, as well as all other optional content) can take a whopping 188 hours.

Grand Theft Auto 5's completionist run, per the website, can take around 87 hours, which isn't short by any means, either. Given how Rockstar tends to go above and beyond with each new title, Grand Theft Auto 6 might end up being even longer. The state of Leonida (which is where the GTA 6 map is set) looks huge, and besides the main story, could easily have several side missions, collectibles, and so on, but that remains to be seen.

So, in a nutshell, there does seem to be some possibility of GTA 6 offering 100+ hours of content, but a definitive answer shall only be available once the game releases. Not to forget, GTA 6 Online, the upcoming title's potential multiplayer, might also keep players busy for a long time after they complete the story mode, just like GTA Online has done for GTA 5.

