3 plot twists we expect to see in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the story of GTA 6. While Rockstar Games provided some background details with the trailers and through the official website, the main story is still unknown. However, there is a strong rumor that the upcoming game’s story is based on the real-life Bonnie and Clyde. While it is yet to be confirmed, we also expect some plot twists in the game.
This article lists three plot twists Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6's storyline.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
3 plot twists that will make the GTA 6 storyline more interesting
1) The protagonists killing each other
The Grand Theft Auto series games have always concluded with someone dying. Whether it is the villain, some important side character, or the protagonists, Rockstar always likes to give players a shocking ending. Many fans have been anticipating a GTA 6 ending where Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are compelled to kill each other.
The game should give players the option to take one of the GTA 6 protagonists' side at the end, without having a third option. This will surely shock players and put them in an emotional dilemma. Since we will grow attached to the characters as the story progresses, choosing to kill one of them at the end will be tough.
However, Rockstar Games should try it as a new change to the series.
2) A third protagonist
Rockstar Games has revealed two protagonists in the upcoming game, and it is the canon event for now. However, the second trailer showed various other characters in their own scenes, without Jason or Lucia. This led some fans to theorize that Rockstar Games is hiding a third playable character in GTA 6.
Since the notion is already there, the developer should consider surprising the player base with a new protagonist after the game’s release. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 has three playable characters, the upcoming game having only two of them seems like a downgrade.
Therefore, the third protagonist should be introduced with a plot twist that would have a major impact on the story. However, Rockstar should introduce them in the middle (or early), rather than at the end.
3) An old major character being the villain
Rockstar Games has yet to introduce us to the villain(s) of the upcoming game. While we can expect some characters to return in GTA 6, the developer should take a different path and introduce an old character as one of the villains. These are some of the suggestions for the villain roles in the upcoming game:
- Niko Bellic
- Jerry Kapowitz
- Michael De Santa
- Franklin Clinton
- Trevor Philips
- Lester Crest
- Agatha Baker
- Luchadora
Rockstar Games brought back Jonathan "Johnny" Klebitz in Grand Theft Auto 5 in a negative role and gave him a definitive ending. Something similar should be done in the upcoming installment as well.
After the events of Grand Theft Auto 5, Michael De Santa's whereabouts are unknown to date, Fans have been asking for his return to the series for years. Therefore, Rockstar should strongly consider bringing him back in GTA 6.
