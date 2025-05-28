While Rockstar Games has announced a GTA 6 delay to May 26, 2026, the new studio of its former higher-up is preparing to release its debut title, MindsEye, in a few weeks. Both share similar gameplay elements and look quite interesting in their own ways. Given the brand value and hype around the former, the latter might not have received as much attention from the gaming community. However, the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto entry being pushed back is a good sign for it.

In this article, we will take a closer look at how the GTA 6 delay gives MindsEye a chance to break out as the open-world underdog in 2025.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Leslie Benzies' MindsEye can benefit greatly from GTA 6 delay to May 2026

Build A Rocket Boy, the new studio of former Rockstar Games higher-up, Leslie Benzies, has a new video game coming out on June 10, 2025. It is titled MindsEye, and it delves in futuristic sci-fi themes that have intrigued gamers since its reveal a few years back.

What's interesting is that it shares quite a few gameplay elements with GTA titles, such as third-person combat, a variety of weapons, and a map that looks pretty detailed, with a storyline at its core.

That said, with GTA 6's release originally scheduled for Fall 2025, MindsEye was considered somewhat of an underdog. After all, it is the first-ever title from a brand new studio, and even with a name like Leslie Benzies attached, gamers have appeared skeptical.

Add Mafia: The Old Country's August 8, 2025 release date to the mix (the latest entry of a renowned franchise with similar gameplay fundamentals), and the competition gets tougher.

However, now that the GTA 6 delay to May 26, 2026 has been announced, MindsEye has significant breathing room.

Gamers who may have only cared about the Grand Theft Auto sequel before, now just have MindsEye and the new Mafia entry to look forward to in the genre this year. If the former turns out to have a compelling narrative and enjoyable mechanics, it could garner a lot of attention through word-of-mouth on social media and stand out as a neat option for fans of open-world, action-based video games.

Furthermore, the game's pricing of $60 on all platforms is a great move strategically. This make it seem more accessible in a time when many in the gaming community are worried about pricing norms reaching $80. In short, things look to be in MindsEye's favor with the GTA 6 delay confirmed, but it has to deliver to take full advantage of this opportunity.

