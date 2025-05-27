Will GTA 6 have actor Ryan Gosling? Possibilities explored

Rockstar Games has not revealed the actors for any GTA 6 characters so far, but many fans are busy speculating and theorizing who all might be involved with the upcoming title. Interestingly, one of the names thrown into the mix is acclaimed Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, and some suspect he might play the next Grand Theft Auto installment's protagonist, Jason Duval.

That, if true, would be quite the spectacle, but based on what we know at the moment, the chances don't seem that great. This article explores the possibilities of Ryan Gosling being involved with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analyis.

What are the possibilities of Ryan Gosling being involved with GTA 6?

On May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, as well as a bunch of screenshots on its official website, revealing a lot of information about the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel.

The title's first trailer properly introduced Lucia Caminos as its female lead, but Jason Duval recieved that treatment in the second. The GTA 6 screenshots provided a further look at the protagonists, and it seems that one of them (featuring the latter) might have sparked speculations regarding his potential actor.

It appears that some suspect actor Ryan Gosling to play Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6, based on the screenshot in which the character can be seen fishing with another character named Cal Hampton.

Ryan Gosling is a Hollywood A-lister and has been involved in several acclaimed films such as La La Land, and Drive, and was even the lead in the recent action-comedy Fall Guy. The actor's popularity makes a good case for him to have likely been cast in Rockstar Games' next major release, which is not only garnering attention in the gaming community but also in mainstream media to a good extent.

Additionally, celebrities have voiced characters in Grand Theft Auto games before. For example, late Hollywood star Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. So, Ryan Gosling could also play a GTA 6 character in theory.

Apart from the screenshot in question, Jason appears quite different in the others. Now, in-game character models don't necessarily have to resemble their actors, but the protaogonist's voice doesn't sound much like Ryan Gosling's either, at least going by all we've heard of him as of this writing.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games has worked with relatively lesser-known actors for its latest lead characters such as Niko Bellic (GTA 4), Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton (GTA 5), and Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2).

So, if consider all these aspects, the possibilities of Ryan Gosling being involved with GTA 6 seem low right now. Nevertheless, this is only speculation.

