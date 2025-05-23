Is LeBron James in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

The Grand Theft Auto fanbase loves speculating about what all could be in GTA 6. This has especially ramped up after Rockstar Games released the title's second trailer, screenshots, and details about a couple of characters. However, this isn't exactly a new practice, as for instance, some fans wondered if basketball star LeBron James could be a part of it in 2020 itself.

Ad

This is seemingly because of an Instagram story featuring the athlete Rockstar had uploaded five years ago. Grand Theft Auto 6 hadn't even been officially confirmed at the time, but now that it has been shown off in a couple of ways, let's explore the possibilities of LeBron James being in it.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Exploring possibilities of Rockstar Games adding LeBron James in GTA 6

Ad

Trending

Back in April 2020, Rockstar Games uploaded an Instagram story featuring an image of a young LeBron James. On the table in front of him in the image is a copy of Grand Theft Auto Vice City, which is likely why some fans perceived the Instagram story as a possible teaser.

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 hadn't even been officially announced at the time, but there were still rumors of it being set in Vice City. Fast forward to the present and the location is confirmed to be a part of the GTA 6 map. However, none of the promotional materials released thus far suggest anything about the basketball great being a part of it.

Ad

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 trailer slip-up caught fans off-guard

One could argue that Rockstar might keep his potential involvement a secret. Celebrities have been involved in Grand Theft Auto games before, so it wouldn't be surprising if LeBron James actually turned out to be in GTA 6.

Vice City seems to have a basketball team too, named Vice City Narcos, which might be the title's version of the Miami Heat. Interestingly, LeBron played for the team till 2014.

Ad

Here's a look at the Vice City Narcos stadium in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also check: Is Drake in GTA 6?

Ad

So if we take these things into account, there seems to be a very slight possibility of seeing him in the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Since none of the trailers, screenshots or website details released so far suggest anything along these lines, it would be best for readers to treat such speculations with a grain of salt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More