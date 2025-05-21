Is Oscar Jaenada in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Many in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase are busy trying to figure out which actors might be portraying all the different GTA 6 characters revealed so far. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed any cast member names yet, but some fans believe they may have found the actor for Raul Bautista, a supporting character in the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto installment.
The suspected individual in question is Oscar Jaenada, and the reason behind the suspicion is quite interesting. With that said, let's take a look at the chances of Oscar Jaenada being involved with Grand Theft Auto 6.
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Exploring the possibilities of Raul Bautista being played by Oscar Jaenada in GTA 6
Oscar Jaenada is a Spanish actor who has worked in several TV shows and films. For example, he portrayed The Spaniard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. A section of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase suspects that he could be playing a character named Raul Bautista in GTA 6.
This is primarily because the actor allegedly posted a cryptic story on his Instagram account (@ojaenada), which featured a partially concealed image of the character from the official GTA 6 screenshots.
Additionally, Oscar Jaenada resembles Raul Bautista to an extent in terms of appearance. Modern video games often base a character's model on its respective actor. This is quite evident if we take a look at Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists and their actors, which is why this factor is being taken into account in this case.
Check out: GTA 6 Trailer 2 breakdown: 27 possible gameplay scenes
So with these two things in mind, there does seem to be some possibility of Raul Bautista being played by Oscar Jaenada in GTA 6. That said, readers must remember that this is just speculation. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed the actors for any characters in its upcoming title as of this writing, not even for the protagonists, Jason and Lucia. We also haven't heard what Raul sounds like, so his voice can't be compared with Oscar's right now either.
It is also worth noting that Rockstar is generally quite secretive about its unreleased projects. So, if Oscar Jaenada is actually involved with Grand Theft Auto 6, it is somewhat surprising that he would (allegedly) tease it in this manner.
Nevertheless, whether the actor is actually playing Raul Bautista or not remains to be seen for now. With the GTA 6 release date set for May 26, 2026, fans should expect such information to be revealed closer to that date.
