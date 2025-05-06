Is Jack Black in GTA 6? Exploring trailer 2 details

With trailer 2 out, fans are now wondering if Rockstar Games has added Jack Black in GTA 6. This came up soon after the second trailer dropped, and fans came across a particular character showcased in the video. The main reason behind this question is his general appearance, along with his voice and mannerism.

At the moment, there's no confirmation on whether Jack Black is in GTA 6. This article breaks down the rumors and discusses everything that we know about this character, and the possibility of the legendary actor being a part of Rockstar's upcoming title.

Was it Jack Black in GTA 6 trailer 2: Rumors and details

Fans think Rockstar Games has added Jack Black to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal Hampton is the character who has caught the attention of the community and has forced them to wonder if it really is Jack Black in GTA 6 trailer 2. u/Distractinc raised this question on Reddit and received mixed replies from fans. While some believe that the character does resemble the Hollywood actor, others are far more skeptical.

Fans think it was Jack Black's voice (Image via Reddit)

Most people in favor of Jack Black in GTA 6 agree that Cal Hampton's voice is quite similar to the actor. On top of that, Jack Black is known to play similar roles in movies, further making this confusing for many. However, others believe that it is not Jack Black in GTA 6 but rather Matty Matheson.

Others believe it was Matty Matheson (Image via Reddit)

Some fans also pointed out that not every fat person in movies or video games is a reference to Jack Black, which is a sound reason.

For those unaware, Matty Matheson is a Canadian chef, actor, and internet personality. He is popular for his role as Neil Fak on The Bear. Cal Hampton's looks do match Matty Matheson's as both are quite "healthy" and share similar facial hair and tattoos. This is one of the biggest reasons why a big part of the community believes that it's not Jack Black in the second GTA 6 trailer.

What do we know about Cal Hampton?

Cal Hampton is a friend and associate of GTA 6's Jason Duval. He is also involved with the criminal organization that Jason works for. According to Rockstar Games, Cal is a tech-savvy person who doesn't like leaving home and spends a big chunk of his time on his computer, spying on the Coast Guard.

We see him drinking and having a good time alongside Jason while he asks him for a favor. Rockstar Games further revealed that Cal Hampton is a paranoid person who firmly believes in conspiracy theories, like too many birds flying together in the sky or the government putting psychopaths in charge.

Also check: Which consoles will GTA 6 be on?

