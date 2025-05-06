GTA 6's Jason Duval: Everything trailer 2 revealed about him so far

GTA 6's Jason Duval has been the focus of the recently released second trailer of the upcoming title. The first trailer revealed a lot of information about the female protagonist Lucia and left fans wondering about her companion. The second trailer did a fantastic job of telling a variety of things about Jason and giving a glimpse of what fans can expect.
This article focuses on everything the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 2 revealed about the male protagonist of the upcoming game.
Everything we know about GTA 6's Jason Duval from trailer 2
The second trailer shifted focus to GTA 6's Jason Duval, much to the happiness of fans. The trailer revealed quite a bit about the protagonist, giving players a glimpse of what they will get to do once Rockstar rolls the game out in 2026. So far, we know that Jason is deep in the criminal life, mostly thanks to his troubled teenage years.
The trailer showed him working for a criminal organization and extorting money from various people. It also revealed that GTA 6's Jason Duval is quite popular and liked by everyone in his neighbourhood, cementing that the game's story takes place after he becomes completely involved with the dirty business.
While the trailer also implied that GTA 6's Jason Duval has been in and out of prison, since the prison guard asks him about it when he goes to bring Lucia back. We also saw his relationship with Lucia, the female protagonist, as it established that both of them are deeply in love. The trailer also gave glimpses of several criminal activities that both of them participated in. However, it was not confirmed if these acts happened before or after Lucia got caught.
It is also hinted that GTA 6's Jason Duval spent some time in the military. While not completely clear, it is heavily implied that both Jason and Lucia are in the middle of a big conspiracy that will completely change their life.
This includes both the criminal organization they work for as well as the police, as it is shown that the cops know about them and are willing to take serious action. Hopefully, a future trailer might reveal more about the plot and share how the protagonists are tied to it.
Players can also expect to have quite a few solo missions before Lucia is revealed, since the GTA 6 trailer 2 showed him alone before visiting the prison to get her out. This would be interesting since fans were unhappy with how Rockstar Games handled the plot of GTA 5, which featured triple protagonists and had a hard time balancing all of them.
