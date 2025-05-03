When did GTA 6 development start: Everything known so far

Many in the gaming community have been asking the question: When did GTA 6 development start? There is a lot of interest surrounding the upcoming Rockstar Games title, and considering the recent delay to 2026, people are curious to know how long the studio has been working on it.
Unfortunately, as far as official announcements go, there isn't much to go on except a tweet from 2022, which acknowledged that the GTA 6 development was underway. With that said, let's delve deeper into the question: When did GTA 6 development start?
Note - Some parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
When did GTA 6 development start: Everything we know
It was in early February 2022 when Rockstar Games officially acknowledged the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 and informed fans that active development on the series' new entry was underway.
Shortly after, in a report from July 2022, reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier suggested that the title had been in development in some form since 2014, which, if true, would be just a year after Grand Theft Auto 5 released on PS3 and Xbox 360.
Check out: How many times was GTA 5 delayed
The information is officially unconfirmed, but as Jason Schreier has a good track record when it comes to reporting about Grand Theft Auto 6, it is worth taking into account.
Given that Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption 2, a greatly detailed and expansive video game in 2018, it could be that initial planning on the Grand Theft Auto sequel may have begun sometime after GTA 5's release, and proper development might have started after Red Dead Redemption 2. Nevertheless, readers should note that this is only speculation and are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.
Also check: 3 major reasons why GTA 6 will be worth the wait
Besides asking the question: When did GTA 6 development start, some fans are also curious about when GTA 6 was originally supposed to release. No exact release date was announced before the delay, but the game was targeting a Fall 2025 launch window.
However, following the GTA 6 delay announcement, the long-awaited next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series is targeting a May 26, 2026, release date.
