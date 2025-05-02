When was GTA 6 supposed to come out? Original release date plans explored

"When was GTA 6 supposed to come out?" is a question many may have on their minds right now, and for good reason. Rockstar Games has just released a statement that GTA 6 will be released on May 26, 2026. This not only involves the release date but also an apology for not being able to deliver the game on the expected timeline. However, their statement didn’t clarify the original GTA 6 release date.

Simply put, the game was supposed to come out later this year. This article further explores its original release date as well as why they changed it.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 original release date plans delayed from fall 2025 to May 2026

In December 2023, Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer and shared a vague release time frame of 2025. This left many wondering when the game will be released. However, in Q1 2024, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, shared that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in Fall 2025.

Despite the company revealing the original release date plans for GTA 6, Rockstar never shared anything about the game. Fans have been anticipating the GTA 6 trailer 2. However, they never got to see it. This raised many speculations about the game’s possible delay.

Rockstar knew how much fans had been waiting for the game’s release, which is likely why they released the statement today, sharing the new GTA 6 release date of May 2026 and apologizing to fans. However, some may wonder why it is postponed to next year. The developers also answered the question in their statement. Let’s quickly look at their post below.

Rockstar Games explains the GTA 6 delay in their statement

As seen in the aforementioned post, Rockstar Games shared the news of the Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to May 2026. Here’s what they stated in the follow-up paragraph:

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for the support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

The statement by Rockstar shows their acceptance of the community’s anticipation for the game and the level of excellence we all have been expecting from it. In the next paragraph, they gave a reason for the delay:

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

This suggests that they need more time to polish the game and ensure they can provide a smooth gameplay experience without any bugs or glitches.

Fans can expect Rockstar to share more news about the game shortly.

