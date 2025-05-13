GTA 6 release date might get delayed further, suggests popular reporter

The term “GTA 6 release date” has been trending online. Two weeks ago, Rockstar Games announced that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is delayed and shared its updated release date of May 26, 2026. Many in the industry were disappointed that they could not play the game this year. However, concerns have emerged regarding the latest release date.
In a Bloomberg report published on May 9, 2025, reporter Jason Schreier suggested that May 26, 2026, may not be the final release date. Read on to learn more about his statement.
Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the report.
“No guarantee” that the GTA 6 release date of May 2026 is a sure thing, as per Jason Schreier
In his report, Jason Schreier shared how the GTA 6 release date impacts other game companies. Suggesting another delay, he said the following:
“There’s no guarantee that May 2026 is a sure thing.”
While the statement could allude to an earlier GTA 6 release date, it's unlikely that Rockstar Games will release a game earlier than its announced launch period. On the other hand, a delay to fall 2026 is possible due to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 having undergone a similar situation in the past.
That said, fans are advised to take all reports and speculations with a grain of salt. As of writing, the GTA 6 release date is still May 26, 2026, and if Rockstar Games is to delay the game further, an announcement can be expected in the coming months.
Notably, a delay to fall 2026 or even 2027 will also open a possibility of GTA 6 being a PS6 launch title. The game is currently announced only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with the PS5 Pro expected to receive a more optimized version or update post-release.
