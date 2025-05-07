Is Troy Baker featured in GTA 6? Rumors explored

Some in the gaming community are wondering if Troy Baker might be in GTA 6. Rockstar Games dropped a brand new trailer promoting its upcoming release and introduced us to Jason Duval, the title's second protagonist, and a couple of fans seem to have found his voice quite similar to that of the veteran voice actor. An Instagram story about the game uploaded by Troy Baker has also fueled the speculations and rumors.
However, the voice actors for GTA 6 characters have not been revealed just yet. On top of that, Troy Baker himself has denied being a part of it. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Troy Baker in GTA 6 rumors.
Troy Baker in GTA 6 rumors: Everything that you need to know
Jason Duval has a deep and somewhat raspy voice, as can be heard in GTA 6 trailer 2, and that seems to have been a reason for rumors about Troy Baker possibly playing him. His portrayal of Joel Miller from Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us franchise does sound a tad similar.
Such speculations were being made even back when Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer came out. Troy Baker's recent Instagram story, as mentioned, has also contributed to the rumors. It featured an official GTA 6 screenshot of Jason on a new motorcycle, and was captioned:
"See? Y'all didn't believe me. Can't wait for this game"
Check out: GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 26 million views on YouTube, Guinness World Records keeping an eye on it
Troy Baker is a veteran voice actor. He recently played Indiana Jones in Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him involved in a big project like Grand Theft Auto 6. This title is perhaps the most anticipated video game there has ever been, and will be the first fresh installment in the series in more than a decade.
However, Rockstar Games hasn't made any such indications, and Troy Baker himself uploaded an Instagram story confirming that he is not playing Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6.
"Oh, FFS. No its not me. Was just excited for the game"
Also check: Is IShowSpeed in GTA 6: Rumors and speculations
This should be more than enough to put any rumors about Jason Duval possibly being played by Troy Baker in GTA 6 to rest.
Check out more related content:
- Is Matty Matheson in Grand Theft Auto 6? Possibilities explored
- Grand Theft Auto 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans
- Official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots are finally out, revealing jaw-dropping details
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 background song: Singer, song name, and more explored
- GTA 6's marketing deal with Sony could be real, suspect fans after watching trailer 2
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Jason voice actor: Possibilities and predictions
- Grand Theft Auto 6 map locations and details: 5 key locations confirmed after trailer 2
- Will Grand Theft Auto 6 have a third trailer? Exploring the possibility
- Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists: Full names, professions, and stories revealed in the trailer 2
- Grand Theft Auto 6 wishlist now open on PlayStation Store for PS5
- Is Phil Cassidy in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Are Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors involved in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- “Best graphics I’ve ever seen”: Fans thrilled as Rockstar Games finally drops trailer 2
- Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 is captured on a PS5, reveals Rockstar Games