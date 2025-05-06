  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 6 Trailer 2 background song: Singer, song name, and more explored

GTA 6 Trailer 2 background song: Singer, song name, and more explored

By Suyash Sahay
Modified May 06, 2025 14:44 GMT
GTA 6 trailer 2
A brief look at the GTA 6 trailer 2 background song (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games just took the gaming world by storm after releasing GTA 6 trailer 2. This is the latest look at the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel since all the way back in December 2023. The new trailer focuses on a new character, shows off new areas of the map, and has a new background song that greatly complements the on-screen footage.

Ad

For those wondering, the GTA 6 trailer 2 background song is called Hot Together. We take a look at some facts about the song, its artist, and other things you may want to know.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 background song: All you need to know

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The GTA 6 trailer 2 background song, Hot Together, has a runtime of four minutes and 11 seconds. It has been sung by The Pointer Sisters, an American singer group from Oakland, California that has been active since 1969 and has won no less than three Grammy awards. Its original members were June, Anita, Ruth, and Bonnie Pointer.

The group's forte is pop and R&B, as can be inferred from the song featured in the new trailer of Rockstar Games' upcoming GTA title.

Ad
Ad

The song was released in 1986 under the album of the same name, and while it has been sung by The Pointer Sisters, it was written by Sharon Robinson. Interestingly, she's not just a songwriter, but a singer, keyboardist, and record producer. She even won a Grammy in 1985 for the song New Attitude, from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack.

Check out: 5 new games that GTA 6 fans can play before May 2026

Songs featured in the trailers of Grand Theft Auto games are often a part of the in-game radio soundtrack too. So, Hot Together (as well as Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty from the first GTA 6 trailer) might be a part of some radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6, but that remains to be seen at the moment.

Ad

Check out more related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications