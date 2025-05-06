GTA 6 Trailer 2 background song: Singer, song name, and more explored

Rockstar Games just took the gaming world by storm after releasing GTA 6 trailer 2. This is the latest look at the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel since all the way back in December 2023. The new trailer focuses on a new character, shows off new areas of the map, and has a new background song that greatly complements the on-screen footage.

For those wondering, the GTA 6 trailer 2 background song is called Hot Together. We take a look at some facts about the song, its artist, and other things you may want to know.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 background song: All you need to know

The GTA 6 trailer 2 background song, Hot Together, has a runtime of four minutes and 11 seconds. It has been sung by The Pointer Sisters, an American singer group from Oakland, California that has been active since 1969 and has won no less than three Grammy awards. Its original members were June, Anita, Ruth, and Bonnie Pointer.

The group's forte is pop and R&B, as can be inferred from the song featured in the new trailer of Rockstar Games' upcoming GTA title.

The song was released in 1986 under the album of the same name, and while it has been sung by The Pointer Sisters, it was written by Sharon Robinson. Interestingly, she's not just a songwriter, but a singer, keyboardist, and record producer. She even won a Grammy in 1985 for the song New Attitude, from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack.

Songs featured in the trailers of Grand Theft Auto games are often a part of the in-game radio soundtrack too. So, Hot Together (as well as Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty from the first GTA 6 trailer) might be a part of some radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6, but that remains to be seen at the moment.

