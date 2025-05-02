Is the GTA 6 PC port confirmed with the game's delay to May 2026?

It has been a wild day for every gamer around the globe, and many are wondering if a GTA 6 PC port has been confirmed. After waiting more than a year, Rockstar Games has finally broken its silence and shared news about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. It was an announcement of the game’s release being delayed to May 2026. Naturally, some fans may wonder if a PC port is now confirmed alongside it.

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation about a GTA 6 PC port yet. The latest official announcement was solely focused on the delay. Interestingly, there was no mention of any release platforms this time. Read on to learn what exactly Rockstar said in the statement earlier today.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of Rockstar Games' official statement on Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 is delayed to May 2026 for quality assurance, no mentions of a PC port

As can be seen above, Rockstar Games posted a statement on X and started it by sharing the new GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026. In the following sentence, the developers apologized to the fans for the delay:

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.”

The studio continued by thanking fans for their patience in the following manner:

“The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

In the next paragraph's last line, the devs revealed the reason behind the GTA 6 delay to May 2026:

“we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

The last line suggests that the developers have a good idea of fans' expectations from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title and do not want to release an unfinished product.

When the game was first revealed in 2023, it was stated to be released on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, Rockstar's latest statement doesn’t mention any platform, leaving the possibility of a PC port open.

When can fans expect a GTA 6 PC release?

Big-budget games by Rockstar, like the Grand Theft Auto titles, usually release first on consoles and then on PC. The current title, GTA 5, was released in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3 before being ported to PC in 2015.

Based on this past trend, a PC port of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected after at least one year of console release. As the new GTA 6 release date is May 2026, fans can expect a PC port in 2027, likely in the year's second half. Even some members of the Grand Theft Auto community expect it to happen after two years. However, readers should note that this bit is merely speculation for now and hasn't been confirmed officially.

Rockstar Games has promised to share more information about the upcoming game soon.

