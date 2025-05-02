Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments on GTA 6 delay by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has finally announced an official GTA 6 release date, but it has been delayed from its originally targeted release window. During an Earnings Call event back in May 2024, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) announced that the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel would come out during Fall 2025. The same release window was reiterated in subsequent Earnings Call events, but Rockstar has just announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release much later, on May 26, 2026.

Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has also responded to the GTA 6 delay announcement, offering support to the developer's decision to take extra time to realize its upcoming title's "creative vision."

Take-Two Interactive CEO offers support to Rockstar Games following GTA 6 delay announcement

In a statement issued on Take-Two Interactive's official website, its CEO, Strauss Zelnick, said this regarding the GTA 6 release date delay announcement:

"We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations."

He further added that while the company does appreciate all the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6, it is dedicated to its commitment to excellence.

"While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence."

The statement released by Rockstar Games regarding the GTA 6 delay also mentioned that they require "extra time" to deliver the level of quality deserved by fans.

This title, which will now be the first new installment in the series in over 12 years, was so far scheduled to come out in a few months' time on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. However, fans now have to wait another year for its release.

Nevertheless, Take-Two has other big releases planned for this year, like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, which should keep gamers entertained in the meantime. In fact, the former's release date recently got preponed from September 23 to September 12, 2025. There was speculation that this might have been done to avoid clashing with a potential October Grand Theft Auto 6 release date, but as we now know, that was not the case.

