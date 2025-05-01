How to get Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week (May 1 to 7)

The Dark Manor Suit, a racing outfit, is currently up for grabs in GTA Online. It has a black and purple color scheme with electric blue highlights, which makes for an impressive combination. Those interested have the opportunity to get the outfit from today, May 1, through May 7, 2025.
That said, it should be noted that it cannot be purchased. Instead, one needs to participate thrice in a particular activity to add the suit to their wardrobe.
The process is pretty simple, but some, especially new players, may require a bit of assistance with that. So, let's take a look at how to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week.
How to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online: All you need to know (May 1 - 7, 2025)
Players must complete a total of three Open Wheel Races to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week. This competition is basically Formula One racing, featuring vehicles inspired by actual Formula One cars. Therefore, car enthusiasts can have some fun unlocking this exclusive outfit.
Note that this offer will only be available through May 7, 2025, so those interested should get this done as quickly as possible.
Open Wheel Races can be started from the pause menu quite easily. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:
- Step 1 - Access the pause menu in GTA Online
- Step 2 - Go to ONLINE
- Step 3 - Click on Jobs
- Step 4 - Then click on Play Job
- Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created
- Step 6 - Scroll down to Races
- Step 7 - Select any of the available Open Wheel Races
There are a total of 16 Open Wheel Races in GTA Online, however, some might not be available as Jobs keep getting cycled in and out of the game. Nevertheless, here are the names of all Open Wheel Races:
- Open Wheel - Brace for Impact
- Open Wheel - Height of Society
- Open Wheel - In Due Course
- Open Wheel - Lap it Up
- Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed
- Open Wheel - New Wave
- Open Wheel - Urban Renewal
- Open Wheel - Abridged
- Open Wheel - Dam
- Open Wheel - Headwind
- Open Wheel - It's a Sign
- Open Wheel - Keeping Track
- Open Wheel - Life's a Beach
- Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory
- Open Wheel - Road to Ruin
- Open Wheel - Top of the Town
The Dark Manor Suit will be rewarded to you within 72 hours of completing three Open Wheel Races in this GTA Online weekly update. You should be able to find it in your in-game wardrobe post delivery.
