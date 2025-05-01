How to get Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week (May 1 to 7)

The Dark Manor Suit, a racing outfit, is currently up for grabs in GTA Online. It has a black and purple color scheme with electric blue highlights, which makes for an impressive combination. Those interested have the opportunity to get the outfit from today, May 1, through May 7, 2025.

Ad

That said, it should be noted that it cannot be purchased. Instead, one needs to participate thrice in a particular activity to add the suit to their wardrobe.

The process is pretty simple, but some, especially new players, may require a bit of assistance with that. So, let's take a look at how to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week.

How to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online: All you need to know (May 1 - 7, 2025)

Here's a look at the Dark Manor Suit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players must complete a total of three Open Wheel Races to get the Dark Manor Suit in GTA Online this week. This competition is basically Formula One racing, featuring vehicles inspired by actual Formula One cars. Therefore, car enthusiasts can have some fun unlocking this exclusive outfit.

Ad

Trending

Note that this offer will only be available through May 7, 2025, so those interested should get this done as quickly as possible.

Check out: Best Open Wheel Car GTA Online

Open Wheel Races can be started from the pause menu quite easily. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1 - Access the pause menu in GTA Online

- Access the pause menu in GTA Online Step 2 - Go to ONLINE

- Go to ONLINE Step 3 - Click on Jobs

- Click on Jobs Step 4 - Then click on Play Job

- Then click on Play Job Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 6 - Scroll down to Races

- Scroll down to Races Step 7 - Select any of the available Open Wheel Races

Ad

Open Wheel Races in the pause menu playlist (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a total of 16 Open Wheel Races in GTA Online, however, some might not be available as Jobs keep getting cycled in and out of the game. Nevertheless, here are the names of all Open Wheel Races:

Ad

Open Wheel - Brace for Impact

Open Wheel - Height of Society

Open Wheel - In Due Course

Open Wheel - Lap it Up

Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed

Open Wheel - New Wave

Open Wheel - Urban Renewal

Open Wheel - Abridged

Open Wheel - Dam

Open Wheel - Headwind

Open Wheel - It's a Sign

Open Wheel - Keeping Track

Open Wheel - Life's a Beach

Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory

Open Wheel - Road to Ruin

Open Wheel - Top of the Town

Ad

The Dark Manor Suit will be rewarded to you within 72 hours of completing three Open Wheel Races in this GTA Online weekly update. You should be able to find it in your in-game wardrobe post delivery.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More