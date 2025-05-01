How to get free Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online this week (May 1 to 7, 2025)

The Emperor ETR1 is back in the limelight and can be acquired for free in GTA Online this week. The two-seater endurance racing car closely resembles the real-life Lexus LF-LC Vision Gran Turismo. This exotic-looking vehicle generally costs nearly $2 million but can now be claimed for free as a Podium Vehicle till May 7, 2025. All gamers have to do is spin The Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort for a chance to win it.

However, the task isn’t as easy as it sounds. Moreover, gamers may wonder if the supercar is even worth getting in 2025, and if so, how fast it can go. Let’s quickly explore a few important details about the Emperor ETR2 featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the vehicle.

Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online this week: Performance review (May 1 to 7, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Emperor ETR1 debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts DLC. Since then, the endurance racing car has been fairly popular among some Grand Theft Auto community members for its exotic and modern look, along with its impressive performance.

The ETR1 can attain a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:00.593. This level of performance makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online without any HSW upgrades. Here are some other supercars the ETR1 beats in terms of lap timings:

Emperor ETR1

Grotti Furia

Grotti X80 Proto

Pegassi Tezeract

Progen T20

Pegassi Osiris

Pegassi Zorrusso

Truffade Nero Custom

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Zentorno

The Emperor ETR1 also has excellent traction, allowing it to handle corners with relative ease, even at high speeds.

GTA Online Emperor ETR1’s design characteristics

As mentioned, the ETR1 appears to be inspired by the Lexus LF-LC Vision Gran Turismo. However, some design cues seem to be based on other automobiles, such as:

Lexus LFA

Gazoo Racing Lexus LFA

Toyota FT-HS

Toyota FT-1

2011 Scion FR-S Concept

First-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S

2008 Lexus SC430 GT500

Lexus RC F GT500

It has a typical race car appearance that many motorheads would appreciate.

Final verdict

The Emperor ETR1 is a great supercar to own in 2025. Even if players don’t use it much, it makes for the ideal addition to your car collection. Since the ride can currently be obtained for free, GTA Online players should try spinning the Lucky Wheel and stand a chance to win it as a Podium Vehicle.

