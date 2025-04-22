Top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online as of April 2025

The virtual world of GTA Online contains hundreds of vehicles and there’s an unofficial car culture among some of the player base. These gamers enjoy collecting different types of cars, modifying them, participating in race events, and other related activities. Muscle cars stand out as a particularly popular choice among motorheads. These rides boast powerful engines and are designed for high performance.
There are about 82 vehicles in this category; however, not all of them are worth buying in 2025. Some are outdated, and players should only choose the best. This article shares the top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online on the basis of top speed.
Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the in-game data.
The top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online include Weevil Custom and Imperator (April 2025)
The following are the top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online after the release of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content update:
5) Bravado Buffalo STX (126 mph)
The Bravado has many cars under its name, one of which is the Buffalo STX. It is a 4-seater muscle car in GTA Online that resembles the real-life 2015–2023 Dodge Charger (LD). The vehicle can also be briefly seen in the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.
In terms of performance, the Buffalo STX is powerful enough to complete daily activities. Driven by a single-cam V8 engine, it can touch a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.147. Moreover, players can equip Imani-Tech on it, making it a valuable muscle car for everyone.
The Buffalo STX is purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,612,500-$2,150,000.
Also check: Why GTA 6's rumored price tag of $100 may not be a bad thing
4) Apocalypse Impaler (129 mph)
The Apocalypse Impaler is the Arena War version of the standard Impaler by Declasse. This two-seater muscle car seemingly took inspiration from Pachenko's Buick (Death Race).
Running on a single-cam V8 engine, the Apocalypse Impaler can go up to a top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.398. Being an Arena War vehicle, it can be installed with Jump and Shunt mods as well as the Boost upgrade. Moreover, players can install a Ram Weapon on it, which can come in handy in certain situations.
GTA Online players can convert an Impaler at the Arena Workshop for $1,209,500.
Also check: Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature
3) Future Shock Dominator (134 mph)
The Future Shock Dominator is also an Arena War variant of the standard Dominator by Vapid. This custom 2-seater muscle is seemingly based on the real-life 5th-generation Ford Mustang. It made its debut in Los Santos in 2018.
When it comes to performance, the Future Shock Dominator in GTA Online is the 3rd fastest car in the muscle category. Not only can it go up to a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h), but also complete one lap in 1:04.882. It also comes with all the bells and whistles of an Arena War vehicle. However, its sleek look makes it stand out from the rest.
Players can convert their Dominator at the Arena Workshop for $1,132,000.
Also check: New potential GTA 6 leak surfaces as fans await a release date update by Rockstar
2) Apocalypse Imperator (135 mph)
Like the above two vehicles, the Apocalypse Imperator is also an Arena War vehicle in GTA Online. It is a two-seater muscle car based on the standard Imperator and looks like a 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT (Mad Max).
With a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), the Apocalypse Imperator is pretty fast for completing most of the in-game missions. The ride can also complete a lap in about 1:05.916. By installing Heavy Armor upgrades and other Arena War upgrades, the ride can become lethal in the right hands.
The Apocalypse Imperator can be purchased from the Arena War for $1,718,000- $2,284,940.
Also Check: Why GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on May 15, 2025
1) Weevil Custom (137.5 mph)
Lastly, there’s the BF Weevil Custom, a two-seater hotrod-style muscle car that closely resembles the VW Beetle Rat Rod with some modifications. It debuted in 2022 with the popular Criminal Enterprises DLC update.
According to Broughy1322, the Weevil Custom can go up to a maximum speed of 221.28 km/h (137.50 mph) and takes only 1:05.365 to complete a lap on average, making it the fastest car in GTA Online within its category.
A standard Weevil can be converted into the custom variant at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.
Also check: GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, suggests leaker
Rockstar could add more muscle cars in GTA Online in the future; however, all of the vehicles mentioned in this article are the ones to look out for as of April 2025.
Other Grand Theft Auto-related content you may like to read:
- GTA Online LS Tags
- How to go AFK in GTA 5 Online in 2025
- Gamers rejoice over Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion and GTA 6's release in the same year
- GTA 5 finally releases on Xbox Game Pass (Enhanced for PC)
- Vapid Contender
- Invetero Coquette D5
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
- Project Overthrow GTA
- Grotti Turismo R