"Gaming is SO BACK!": Gamers rejoice over Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion and GTA 6's release in the same year

2025 looks to be a very big year for gaming, with several notable releases like Rockstar Games' GTA 6 planned. That list has just been joined by Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, which is already out. Bethesda released the original all the way back in 2006, nearly two decades ago. Grand Theft Auto 6 itself will be the first new entry in that series after 2013.

Fans are, as one would expect, rejoicing over these two titles releasing in the same year. X user @GameRollGTA reacted to this by stating:

"2025 is ACTUALLY INSANE. GTA 6, a new Mafia, an OBLIVION remake... Gaming is SO BACK!"

Another fan, @JuanWickity27, expressed enthusiasm over Grand Theft Auto 6 and Mafia: The Old Country, also a title that gamers are excited for, releasing in 2025.

The upcoming Mafia installment is scheduled for a summer release and like Grand Theft Auto 6, is a title under Take-Two Interactive's umbrella.

X user @rockstationonx described 2025 as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) year with the goat emoji.

Fans react to Grand Theft Auto 6 and Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered releasing in the same year 1/3 (Image via X)

@nkzgta described 2025 as the "ultimate year for gaming" while responding to @GameRollGTA's Oblivion Remastered and Grand Theft Auto 6 post above. However, they also wished that Rockstar Games would provide more information about its upcoming title.

Fans react to Grand Theft Auto 6 and Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered releasing in the same year 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are a few more reactions from fans over the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remaster and Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in the same year:

Fans react to Grand Theft Auto 6 and Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered releasing in the same year 3/3 (Images via X)

As mentioned, Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered is already available, but GTA 6 is scheduled to come out later during fall.

Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered launches as fans wait for GTA 6 release

The gaming community has had to wait really long for GTA 6, but it is finally going to release during Fall 2025. There are still some months left in that period, however, the wait seems to have been made a little easier with the launch of Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered.

This remaster came out without much marketing and tooks fans with a bit of surprise. Grand Theft Auto 6 itself has been lacking in terms of marketing, with fans desperately waiting for things like GTA 6 trailer 2 as well as screenshots.

That said, marketing is expected to ramp up as we get even closer to the title's release. Until then, the Elder Scrolls 4 remaster should keep gamers entertained.

