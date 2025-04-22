Why GTA 6's rumored price tag of $100 may not be a bad thing

Fans have been trying to guess the possible price at which GTA 6 could be launched. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the upcoming title's actual price, allowing many rumors and speculations to circulate about it on the internet. Most of them suggest a higher price than the market standard, with some rumblings of $100. While it may look concerning for some, it could be a blessing in disguise due to the changing landscape of the gaming industry.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn why a GTA 6 price of $100 could be a good thing for many gamers.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion and analysis of the gaming industry.

GTA 6 price tag of $100 could be the best deal for many: Here’s why we think that

Ad

Trending

In 2013, Rockstar Games did the unthinkable by adding GTA Online as a free multiplayer mode of GTA 5. At the moment, it was seen just as an online component of the main game of $60. Needless to say, the multiplayer aspect of the title has now become its own thing, and many simply play GTA 5 for its online mode.

Rockstar Games noticed it too and released a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online in March 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles for $19.99. The game currently has a player base of millions of gamers in 2025.

Ad

Based on this analysis, many gamers would want to play the multiplayer aspect of GTA 6 too. However, it’s unclear at the moment if Rockstar would give the online multiplayer of Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA Online 2.0, for free this time. From the business standpoint, they might want to capitalize on the current game’s success and could charge for the next multiplayer game from the get-go.

This generates a possibility that the base version of GTA 6, costing about $69.99 or higher, might not come bundled with the online component. Instead, Rockstar could release it as a standalone title for a full price of $59.99 or higher. The total of both things would be more than $120 or higher in some parts of the world.

Ad

However, there’s also a possibility that Rockstar could launch GTA 6 with the online multiplayer but with a price tag of $100. This makes the bundled price of $100 a bit cheaper and more value-to-money considering that the online component would be supported for years to come.

Also Check: New potential GTA 6 leak surfaces as fans await a release date update by Rockstar

Ad

Furthermore, the recent reveal of Mario Kart World's price of $79.99 and how Nintendo’s Doug Bowser defends it by capitalizing the concept of “variable pricing” on per-game basis suggest higher price could become a norm in the industry. If Nintendo can do such a thing for a Mario Kart game, chances are Rockstar will follow it and price the base GTA 6 version at $79.99 or higher.

This also makes the $100 price of Grand Theft Auto 6 as well as its online multiplayer combined a better value-for-money product for many gamers.

Ad

Also Check: Rockstar apparently gave GTA 5 Enhanced on PC a brand-new feature

Fans are advised to stay tuned as Rockstar is rumored to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6's official price very soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More