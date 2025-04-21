New potential GTA 6 leak surfaces as fans await a release date update by Rockstar

It’s almost the end of April 2025, and we still don’t know the exact GTA 6 release date yet. Fans have been expecting Rockstar Games to share related information soon, and they always let their voices known on social media. While they have been waiting anxiously for more official information, it looks like some new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 have been leaked online.

In a Reddit post from April 19, 2025, someone claimed to have worked on GTA 6 and shared some never-heard-before details about the upcoming title. Their claim includes features like seasonal NPCs and branded content. Read on to learn more about the details shared by the leaker.

Possible GTA 6 leak discloses shared insights on in-game character designs, seasonal events, and more

The leaker who posted the possible insights about GTA 6 on Reddit has apparently deleted their account. However, the details are still accessible on the platform at the time of writing. According to the leaker, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will likely have the following features:

1) Seasonal or event-based NPCs

The leaker claims that the amount of NPCs in a specific area like a beach depends on the day of the week. They continued by stating that players might see fewer NPCs on beaches on Mondays compared to the weekends. The crowd visible in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 possibly depicts typical weekend traffic as per the post.

2) Tourist NPCs

The post further claimed that some of the NPCs will likely only appear on specific days or windows, and shared some designs labeled as Vespucci Beach tourists, San Fierro tourists, and Algonquin Tourist Event.

3) NPCs routines

The GTA 6 leak also suggested that some NPCs will likely have multiple routines, like wearing beach gear on weekends, business apparel on weekdays, and more.

4) In-game events and concerts

The leaker also claimed that there will be some in-game events and concerts where NPCs wear branded apparel like t-shirts. They also claimed to know these design elements already exist.

While the leaker stated not to take this is a grain of salt, readers are suggested otherwise as, at the time of writing this article, the post can’t be confirmed to have real information.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, suggests leaker

Rockstar Games is expected to share an update on the GTA 6 release date soon as its parent company Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call scheduled for next month.

