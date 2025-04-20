Why GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on May 15, 2025

GTA 6 fans have been left hanging by Rockstar Games lately. The last bit of information they received about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title was in December 2023 when the developers released its trailer. Since then, there has been complete silence from their end. This has left many concerned about whether the game will really be released later in 2025.

However, next month could decide if GTA 6 will be out this year. Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has its quarterly earnings call on May 15, 2025, and it could provide an update on the upcoming game.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA 6 release period could either be reconfirmed or delayed on May 15, 2025

Some fans of the franchise have been concerned about a possible GTA 6 delay to 2026, and rightfully so. It’s been over 500 days since the game's reveal, and it still doesn’t have a specific release date. To shed more light on the situation, both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 took about 253 and 214 days, respectively, between their official screenshots and first trailers.

This relatively long period of silence is quite concerning. However, fans can expect more clarity on the GTA 6 release date during Take-Two Interactive's quarterly earnings call scheduled for May 15, 2025. In the last earnings call, the company reconfirmed the release period for the fall of 2025.

Whether the game is still released in 2025 or delayed will be shared by the company with investors during the earnings call.

Also, while the developer’s silence is suspicious, it could be a marketing strategy by Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 6 marketing could start near its release window

In a recent report, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, discussed a possible GTA 6 marketing strategy. Not only did he acknowledge the anticipation surrounding the upcoming title, but he also said that the promotion will likely start “relatively close” to its release window.

As the game is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2025, fans can expect full-blown marketing to begin in July or August 2025. He also shared some marketing tactics the company believes in, which include outdoor promotion, television, and more.

At the time of writing, the Grand Theft Auto 6 official screenshots are expected to be revealed soon by Rockstar, followed by the game’s second trailer.

