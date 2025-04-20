"last 4/20 we spend WITHOUT GTA 6": Fans react as Rockstar Games wishes 4/20 on social media

GTA 6 fans never shy away from expressing their love for Rockstar's upcoming title, and they did so once again recently. Today is April 20, i.e., 4/20 Day, the official stoner holiday, and there’s no denying that weed plays a role in GTA 5’s gameplay. Rockstar Games knows this, which is why they went to social media earlier today and wished everybody “Happy 4/20”, followed by a simple message:

"Happy 4/20! Kick back, relax, and enjoy"

Fans began reacting to their post immediately, expressing their excitement for the upcoming GTA 6. One such fan and a notable Grand Theft Auto community member, @SynthPotato, commented on their post, pointing out that this is the last 4/20 Day the community will enjoy before GTA 6:

“last 4/20 we spend WITHOUT GTA 6”

Another Grand Theft Auto community member and gamer @mrpyo1 also reacted to the post, seemingly expressing their frustration at Rockstar Games not giving an update on GTA 6, like an exact release date:

“We can’t enjoy anything before gta 6 has a release date and pre order”

Here are some of the other reactions by different fans on the Rockstar’s 4/20 post of today:

A collage of a few comments on the Rockstar Games' post of 4/20 (Image via X)

All of the above-mentioned comments show fans' desire to hear something about GTA 6, while humorously acknowledging the 4/20 Day as well.

With the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title scheduled to be released in Fall 2025, Rockstar Games is expected to share an exact release date for the game very soon.

How is Rockstar Games celebrating 4/20 as fans await GTA 6 release?

Rockstar Games recently released a new GTA Online weekly update, acknowledging 4/20 in Los Santos by giving bonuses and freebies to the players. Till April 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025, gamers can log into the game and receive the following rewards:

Green 420 Festival Outfit

Yeti Earth Day Outfit

Gold 420 Pendant

The following bonuses are also currently available for players to claim:

3x money and RP on Weed Sell Missions

2x money and RP on GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)

2x money on Street Dealers

2x production speed boost to Weed Farms and Organic Produce

Moreover, there’s a new podium vehicle players can win in the ongoing 4/20 event, along with some exciting discounts.

Overall, it’s a great in-game event for Grand Theft Auto Online players to keep themselves busy while waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto title.

