GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: All you need to know

The GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025 is the next big content update to be released later today (April 17, 2025). 420 signifies the official 4/20 stoner holiday. Rockstar Games never shies away from celebrating it in Los Santos every year, and this year will be no different. From extra bonuses on certain activities to free 420-themed collectibles, there will be plenty of things to enjoy and collect in the game.

Ad

This article will delve into everything about the GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025 that gamers should know.

GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Everything to know

The GTA Online 420 update comes once every year, making it a special weekly in-game event compared to the regular ones. Here are some things that players should know about and prepare for:

1) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Gifts or collectibles, new game modes, and other bonuses

Ad

Trending

A promotional picture used in last year's GTA 5 Online 420 update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is going to introduce a brand new adversary mode to celebrate 420 day in Los Santos. Officially called Hunting Pack (Get Lamar), it will be similar to the Hunting Pack (Remix), but with a twist. While there’s not much information available at the moment, players will get 2x cash and RP by playing the mod till April 23, 2025.

Ad

Furthermore, there are three freebies to collect in the game this year:

Yeti Earth Day Outfit

Green 420 Festival Outfit

Gold 420 Pendant

Players will only need to log in to the game, and these freebies will be delivered to their wardrobes. A rare Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie can also be collected by completing a Biker Sell Mission. On top of this, Weed Sell Missions will reward players with 3x cash and RP as part of the GTA 5 Online 420 update of 2025.

Ad

Moreover, production speed for both Weed Farms as well as Organic Produce will be boosted by 2x times for a limited time. Even the Street Dealers will give players double the amount of money in exchange for certain products this year.

2) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Other things to do and discounts to claim

Another picture used by Rockstar last year (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Rampant Rocket will be available as the newest podium vehicle. What makes the 420 update interesting this year is the staggering 50% discount on Weed Farm Businesses, so those who don’t own one can get started with them and earn a good amount of money.

Ad

Moreover, the following items will be available at a 30% discount:

Declasse Draugur

Annis S80RR

Annis RE-7B

Übermacht Rhinehart

Pegassi Ignus

Lampadati Tigon

Nagasaki Shinobi

Nagasaki Shotaro

Biker Clubhouses

Biker Clubhouses’ Upgrades and Modifications

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 could be released in May 2025, suggests leaker

3) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Release time and platforms

A picture of a GTA 5 Online 420 update's freebie from last year (Image via Rockstar Games)

The special update will go live today, April 17, 2025, at around 2:00 am PT. Since Rockstar recently released the new GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, the new update will be available on the following platforms:

Ad

PC (both Legacy and Enhanced versions)

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PS4

PS5

Also Check: How to play GTA 5 Enhanced via PC Game Pass

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More