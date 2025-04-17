GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: All you need to know

The GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025 is the next big content update to be released later today (April 17, 2025). 420 signifies the official 4/20 stoner holiday. Rockstar Games never shies away from celebrating it in Los Santos every year, and this year will be no different. From extra bonuses on certain activities to free 420-themed collectibles, there will be plenty of things to enjoy and collect in the game.
This article will delve into everything about the GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025 that gamers should know.
GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Everything to know
The GTA Online 420 update comes once every year, making it a special weekly in-game event compared to the regular ones. Here are some things that players should know about and prepare for:
1) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Gifts or collectibles, new game modes, and other bonuses
Rockstar Games is going to introduce a brand new adversary mode to celebrate 420 day in Los Santos. Officially called Hunting Pack (Get Lamar), it will be similar to the Hunting Pack (Remix), but with a twist. While there’s not much information available at the moment, players will get 2x cash and RP by playing the mod till April 23, 2025.
Furthermore, there are three freebies to collect in the game this year:
- Yeti Earth Day Outfit
- Green 420 Festival Outfit
- Gold 420 Pendant
Players will only need to log in to the game, and these freebies will be delivered to their wardrobes. A rare Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie can also be collected by completing a Biker Sell Mission. On top of this, Weed Sell Missions will reward players with 3x cash and RP as part of the GTA 5 Online 420 update of 2025.
Moreover, production speed for both Weed Farms as well as Organic Produce will be boosted by 2x times for a limited time. Even the Street Dealers will give players double the amount of money in exchange for certain products this year.
2) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Other things to do and discounts to claim
The Western Rampant Rocket will be available as the newest podium vehicle. What makes the 420 update interesting this year is the staggering 50% discount on Weed Farm Businesses, so those who don’t own one can get started with them and earn a good amount of money.
Moreover, the following items will be available at a 30% discount:
- Declasse Draugur
- Annis S80RR
- Annis RE-7B
- Übermacht Rhinehart
- Pegassi Ignus
- Lampadati Tigon
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Nagasaki Shotaro
- Biker Clubhouses
- Biker Clubhouses’ Upgrades and Modifications
3) GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025: Release time and platforms
The special update will go live today, April 17, 2025, at around 2:00 am PT. Since Rockstar recently released the new GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, the new update will be available on the following platforms:
- PC (both Legacy and Enhanced versions)
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X|S
- PS4
- PS5
