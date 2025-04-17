How to get free Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online update this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

The newly released GTA 5 Online update allows gamers to collect a Pegassi Osiris for free. All they have to do is participate in the LS Car Meet Series events and finish the races in the top 3 positions for three days in a row by April 23, 2025. Not only does the supercar perform extremely well, but it also has an exotic design.
However, it is an almost 15-year-old vehicle, and players may wonder if it’s worth acquiring in 2025. To help make this decision, let’s first learn a few important things about the Pegassi Osiris featured as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online: Performance review (April 17 to 23, 2025)
Since its release in 2015 as part of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update, the GTA 5 Online Pegassi Osiris has been quite popular among many players, and for good reason. It performs extremely well on the busy roads of Los Santos. Powered by a powerful V12 engine, the supercar can hit a top speed of 196.34 km/h (122.00 mph) and take about 1:00.794 to complete a lap on average.
Compared to most other similar vehicles, it is fast and can be used for completing most missions. The supercar also has excellent traction and comes with an AWD drivetrain. This combination helps in turns and corners even at high speeds.
Despite no suspension upgrade being available for the Osiris, its width and low-profile design keep it very stable on most terrains. However, it is not recommended for off-road purposes. Moreover, braking in this vehicle is superior compared to other supercars in the game.
Overall, the Pegassi Osiris is a well-balanced supercar that players can use during the ongoing GTA Online 420 update and earn additional bonuses.
Also check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)
GTA 5 Online update’s Pegassi Osiris: Design Inspiration
Apart from drawing inspiration from the Pagani Huayra, car enthusiasts will find some resemblance to the LaFerrari as well, especially with the exhaust system.
Overall, it has an aerodynamic design that should attract the attention of many in a public lobby.
Also check: GTA Online weekly update
Final verdict
The Pegasi Osiris in GTA 5 Online usually costs $1,950,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, players can get it for free this week. Even if they don’t want to use it every day, driving it once in a while won’t do them any harm.
