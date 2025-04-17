How to get free Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online update this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

The newly released GTA 5 Online update allows gamers to collect a Pegassi Osiris for free. All they have to do is participate in the LS Car Meet Series events and finish the races in the top 3 positions for three days in a row by April 23, 2025. Not only does the supercar perform extremely well, but it also has an exotic design.

Ad

However, it is an almost 15-year-old vehicle, and players may wonder if it’s worth acquiring in 2025. To help make this decision, let’s first learn a few important things about the Pegassi Osiris featured as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA 5 Online update.

Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online: Performance review (April 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Since its release in 2015 as part of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update, the GTA 5 Online Pegassi Osiris has been quite popular among many players, and for good reason. It performs extremely well on the busy roads of Los Santos. Powered by a powerful V12 engine, the supercar can hit a top speed of 196.34 km/h (122.00 mph) and take about 1:00.794 to complete a lap on average.

Compared to most other similar vehicles, it is fast and can be used for completing most missions. The supercar also has excellent traction and comes with an AWD drivetrain. This combination helps in turns and corners even at high speeds.

Ad

Despite no suspension upgrade being available for the Osiris, its width and low-profile design keep it very stable on most terrains. However, it is not recommended for off-road purposes. Moreover, braking in this vehicle is superior compared to other supercars in the game.

Overall, the Pegassi Osiris is a well-balanced supercar that players can use during the ongoing GTA Online 420 update and earn additional bonuses.

Also check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

GTA 5 Online update’s Pegassi Osiris: Design Inspiration

Ad

Apart from drawing inspiration from the Pagani Huayra, car enthusiasts will find some resemblance to the LaFerrari as well, especially with the exhaust system.

Overall, it has an aerodynamic design that should attract the attention of many in a public lobby.

Also check: GTA Online weekly update

Final verdict

The Pegasi Osiris in GTA 5 Online usually costs $1,950,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, players can get it for free this week. Even if they don’t want to use it every day, driving it once in a while won’t do them any harm.

Ad

Other related GTA news and articles you should check out this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More