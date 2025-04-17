GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 17-23, 2025)

There are many ways to earn money in Los Santos, and one of them is through the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. Every week three new rides become available for Salvage Yard owners that they can steal and sell to Yusuf. Doing so will generate an income of about $1,000,000, which is pretty good. Likewise, three new Salvage Yard vehicles are now available till April 23, 2025.

Let’s quickly look at all three new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and the missions required to get them.

The new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles includes Kamacho, GT500, and one more (April 17-23, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly updates allow Salvage Yard owners to steal Lampadati Viseris, Canis Kamacho, and Grotti GT500:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Viseris

Mission:

The Lampadati Viseris is finally back in the limelight as one of the latest Salvage Yard vehicles. The two-seater classic sports car highly resembles the real-life De Tomaso Pantera GT5.

In terms of performance, the Lampadati Viseries can reach a top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.533.

Also Check: GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Canis Kamacho

Mission:

The next Salvage Yard robbery vehicle is Canis Kamacho, a four-seater off-road utility truck seemingly based on the real-life Jeep Nukizer 715 as well as Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

When it comes to performance, the Kamacho can complete one lap in about 1:04.864 and reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h). It is often considered one of the best off-road vehicles in the game.

Also Check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Grotti GT500

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Grotti GT500, a two-seater classic sports car that made its debut in 2018 with the popular Doomsday Heist DLC update. Its design seems to be inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT SWB.

According to Broughy1322, the GT500 can reach a maximum speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.139.

The next set of Salvage Yard vehicles will be released next week on April 24, 2025.

