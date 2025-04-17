With every weekly update, a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle comes to Los Santos. These are rides that players can get solely based on their luck. Till April 23, 2025, they have the golden opportunity to acquire a Rampant Rocket as the latest Podium Vehicle. All gamers have to do is try their luck by spinning the Lucky Wheel located inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Ad

However, the Rampant Rocket isn’t a brand-new vehicle, and one may wonder if it’s worth the effort. Let’s quickly learn everything important about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle Rampant Rocket motorcycle: Design and performance (April 17 to April 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The Rampant Rocket is back in the limelight thanks to the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Available as a Podium Vehicle this time, players have an opportunity to collect it for free till April 23, 2025. It is a one-seater custom tricycle seemingly based on the real-life Rocket II Trike. Some of its noticeable design characteristics are as follows:

Long chassis (w/3-wheeled layout)

Slopped fairing (w/ vented section)

A long steel rod running from the left side provides the steering capabilities.

A large engine in the middle.

Numerous exhaust pipes merge into a single exhaust tip.

Two square-shaped headlights.

Two rectangle-shaped rear-view mirrors

A small dial cluster

Long handlebars

Ad

In terms of performance, the Western Rampant Rocket runs on a big-block V8 engine with a supercharger and a 3-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle possesses a top speed of 170.59 km/h (106.00 mph) and completes a lap in about 1:06.367.

Should you get the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle? (April 17 to April 23, 2025)

Ad

The Rampant Rocket generally costs $925,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Its average performance doesn’t justify its price. Hence, there is no real reason to buy it at that price. However, it has a unique design that many collectors will appreciate.

If you like to collect vehicles in the game, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get the motorcycle as the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, among other bonuses in the ongoing GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025.

Ad

The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be available on April 24, 2025.

Other GTA-related news and articles you may like to check out this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More