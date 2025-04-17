How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

The Western Rampant Rocket is currently free to obtain in GTA Online this week. As the name suggests, this unique vehicle looks like a rocket from certain angles. Seemingly based on the real-life Rocket II Trike, the custom tricycle generally costs about $925,000 but can be claimed for free by winning it as the Podium Vehicle on April 23, 2025. All players need to do is spin the Lucky Wheel in a certain manner so that it stops on the prize.

However, it’s 2025, and the tricycle is over five years old now. Thus, players may want to know if the ride is worth getting now, and if so, how fast it can go. This article shares important details about the Western Rampant Rocket currently featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's analysis and opinion of the vehicle.

Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week: Performance review (April 17 to 23, 2025)

The GTA Online Western Rampant Rocket debuted in 2019 as part of the The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. Since then, the motorcycle has been popular among many Grand Theft Auto community members not for its performance but as a novelty item.

The Rampant Rocket possesses a top speed of 88.23 mph (142.00 km/h), making it one of the slowest motorcycles in the game. Even after applying all possible performance upgrades, it cannot go beyond 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h).

However, in terms of acceleration, it seems to do a much better job, as evidenced by popular tester Broughy1322’s finding, which suggests a lap time of 1:06.367. Nevertheless, the vehicle isn’t suitable for racing or moving fast on the road. However, it is quicker than some other motorcycles in the game in terms of top speed:

Western Rampant Rocket Tricycle (106 mph)

(106 mph) LCC Hexer (104.75 mph)

Pegassi Faggio (103.25 mph)

Nagasaki Chimera (103 mph)

Nagasaki Stryder (101.5 mph)

Western Wolfsbane (101.5 mph)

Western Police Bike (100.5 mph)

GTA Online Western Rampant Rocket’s design characteristics

As mentioned, the Rampant Rocket closely resembles the Rocket II Trike, giving it an unusual design compared to other motorcycles in the game. Being a tricycle, it has a long chassis and a three-wheel layout.

Overall, it looks great and stands out. It also attracts the attention of other players in a public lobby, which can sometimes make the owner a target for griefers.

Final verdict

The Western Rampant Rocket is a great collectible that doesn’t come cheap. As it is currently free to obtain for a limited time, players shouldn’t miss the opportunity and get it as this week’s Podium Vehicle.

