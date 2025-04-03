GTA+ benefits and bonuses (April 3 - April 30, 2025)

A new set of GTA+ (Plus) benefits for April 2025 is now available, and this time, it’s all about collecting exclusive car liveries and other bonuses. Members can claim a free vehicle by Bollokan, as well as other monthly perks. However, it’s necessary to own an Acid Lab business and an Agency to take advantage of all the available bonuses this month.

Since last month, GTA's subscription service has been made available on the PS5, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Enhanced version) for a monthly fee of $7.99. Those who haven’t subscribed yet can also access this month’s benefits by buying the membership anytime before April 30, 2025.

Now, let’s quickly take a look at all the important GTA+ benefits and bonuses for April 2025.

New GTA+ (or Plus) bonuses and benefits for April 2025: Free Envisage car, 2x bonuses on select activities, and more

A promotional picture of the free apparel included in the GTA Plus benefits of April 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update, released earlier today, April 3, 2025, has added a fresh set of GTA+ benefits to the game. This allows subscribers to enjoy new perks, including a free Bollokan Envisage — a two-seater sports car that resembles the real-life Hyundai N Vision 74 concept car. In terms of performance, the Envisage is capable of a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:00.860.

Subscribers can claim the free vehicle either via The Vinewood Car Club or the Legendary Motorsport website.

Furthermore, the new set of GTA Plus benefits for April 2025 includes the following additional bonuses and discounts throughout the month:

2x Cash and RP on Short Trips

2x Cash and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions

Free Biker Business Supplies

Those who don’t own a Biker Business can get the following properties at a flat 50% discount:

50% off on Weed Farms

50% off on Counterfeit Cash Factories

50% off on Document Forgery Offices

50% off on Cocaine Lockups

50% off on Methamphetamine Labs

As always, there are also exclusive clothing items to be claimed as part of the new GTA Plus benefits:

LD Organics 420 Hockey Jersey

LD Organics 420 Cap

Additional GTA+ benefits for April 2025 at The Vinewood Car Club

A promotional image of Vinewood Car Club, an exclusive garage for GTA+ members (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike last month, there are certain liveries that can be unlocked and claimed when members buy a certain car from The Vinewood Car Club this month:

Pegassi Toreador – War Camo

Truffade Thrax – Ink Inc.

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Benefactor Krieger

Overflod Pipistrello – Street Camo

Dinka Blista Kanjo – Street Samuari

Bravado Hotring Hellfire – 46 P’s & Q’s

Ubermacht SC1

That's it for the GTA+ benefits and bonuses for April 2025. Rockstar will release a new set next month on May 1, 2025.

