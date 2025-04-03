How to get free Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online this week (April 3 to 9, 2025)

The Pfister Comet S2 can be collected for free in GTA Online this week. Not only is it a car with good performance, but its exotic appearance makes it a great collectible as well. The vehicle is quite popular for its resemblance to the real-life Porsche 911. Till April 9, 2025, gamers can get this car by winning it as the Podium Vehicle. They only need to spin The Lucky Wheel in a way that it stops on the car prize.

However, one may wonder if the vehicle is worth getting, and if so, how fast it can really go. This article shares everything players should know before getting the Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online this week.

Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online this week: Performance review (April 3 to 9, 2025)

Since its release in 2021, the GTA Online Pfister Comet S2 has been very popular among street racing enthusiasts, and for good reason. The two-door sports car is powered by a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The in-game files suggest a top speed of 97.18 mph (156.40 km/h) of the vehicle; however, it can go much faster.

According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the Comet S2 can reach a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) after being fully upgraded, making it one of the fastest non-HSW sports cars in the game so far. It can also complete one lap in an average time of 1:04.715.

While its speed may not be as good as one expects, it has other qualities worth considering — excellent traction and excellent cornering ability.

The overall performance of the Comet S2 makes it one of the best vehicles for getaway purposes or completing certain LS Car Meet Street Series events. Players might feel the loss of traction when taking hard corners or s-curves, so a little practice is advisable before taking part in races.

Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online: Design

The Comet S2's design is seemingly inspired by the following real-life rides:

Porsche 911 (992)

Porsche 911 (991.1)

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Gemballa Avalanche GTR 650

Final Verdict:

The Pfister Comet S2 generally costs between $1,878,000 and $1,408,500, which might seem like a lot for most players. However, since it’s free to obtain in GTA Online this week, gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity and collect it by April 9, 2025.

Even if one doesn’t want to use it in 2025, the ride itself is a great collectible and can be acquired simply to increase the number of personal vehicles one has in their garage.

