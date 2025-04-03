GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release date update

There has been a GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release before; however, the game has never been a part of the PC Game Pass. There have been rumblings among the online GTA community since last year regarding the possibility of Grand Theft Auto 5 coming to the Xbox Game Pass's PC version. The most recent instance of this was yesterday, when many among the Grand Theft Auto community claimed it’s happening this month. However, nobody knew of a specific release date until now.

Today, April 3, 2025, Xbox announced on X that GTA 5's Xbox Game Pass release will happen on April 15, 2025. Subscribers will be able to access both the game's story mode and its fully-fledged online multiplayer version on consoles as well as on PC.

GTA 5 and GTA Online to join Xbox Game Pass, allowing players to build a career in Los Santos without paying an additional fee

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, the official Xbox Game Pass account announced the GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release with the words:

“GRAND THEFT AUTO V IS COMING TO GAME PASS APRIL 15”

The appeal of the Xbox Game Pass lies in the ability of its subscribers to access some of the best titles available on the subscription platform for an all-inclusive monthly fee, and GTA 5 will join the catalogue this month. While the game's story mode is fun, its online multiplayer mode comes with a lot of things to do in a connected Los Santos.

For starters, here are some of the things one can find or collect in the open-world Grand Theft Auto multiplayer:

A promotional picture used for the latest GTA 5 Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Moreover, there are many ways to earn money and become rich in the game, including but not limited to the following:

Keep in mind that the Xbox PC Game Pass will have the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced version, which includes all the features available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

