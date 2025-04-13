5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (April 13 to 17, 2025)

There’s much to do in GTA Online this week – new game modes to try, new bonuses to collect, and new discounts to claim. The last one is a fantastic opportunity to increase your vehicle collection while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Some select rides are currently selling for up to a 30% discount, and this time, there are a lot of popular ones available, including the Dinka RT300.

However, not everything on sale is worth buying either. To help you decide, this article shares five of the best vehicles you should definitely check out in GTA Online this week, till 2:00 am PT, April 17, 2025.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles this time include Neo, Insurgent Pick-Up, and more (April 13 to 17, 2025)

1) Vysser Neo

No vehicle collection is complete without a top-of-the-line sports car like the Vysser Neo. Rockstar Games added it to GTA Online in 2019 and seemingly took inspiration from the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron for its looks. This gives it a very aerodynamic and elegant design that car collectors can admire.

In terms of performance, the Neo runs on a single-cam V8 engine that has a 6-speed gearbox with an AWD layout. It can go up to a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) without any HSW upgrades, making it one of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows you to purchase this car at a 30% discounted price of $1,312,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Vapid Winky

A picture of the Vapid Winky featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're looking for a rather unique-looking vehicle, the Vapid Winky may tickle your fancy. This three-seater LUV (Light Utility Vehicle) resembles the real-life Willys MB and the Ford GPW.

Powered by a 4-cylinder engine, the Winky possesses a top speed of 72.00 mph (115.87 km/h). While its performance might not be satisfactory for all, its look is the main highlight, as the car somewhat resembles military jeeps from games like Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

You can currently buy the Winky from Warstock Cache & Carry at a 30% discounted price of $770,000-$577,500.

3) HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

A picture of HVY Insurgent Pick-Up featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)\

When you live in the virtual world of Los Santos, it sometimes becomes necessary to have a powerful vehicle like the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom at your disposal. It is an LAPV (Light Armored Personnel Vehicle) that looks like a Terradyne Armored Vehicle.

Apart from a top speed of 92.50 mph (148.86 km/h), the Insurgent Pick-Up comes with a machine gun turret capable of annihilating targets in seconds. You can also install Proximity Mines on it, making it the best vehicle to buy in GTA Online this week.

You can convert a standard Insurgent Pick-Up to the Custom variant for a 30% discounted price of $141,750 at the Mobile Operations Center.

4) Dinka Kanjo SJ

Dinka Kanjo SJ is one name that many GTA online players have known since the car's debut in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC. It is a two-seater coupe that closely resembles the Honda Civic.

In terms of performance, the Kanjo SJ can go up to a maximum speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h). While you may not like its average performance, it comes with a lot of customization options. You can modify and personalize the vehicle in many different ways, and this might especially intrigue you if you're a fan of the old-school customizability seen in older NFS titles.

You can get it for as low as $719,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos during this week.

5) Dinka RT3000

Lastly, there’s the Dinka RT3000, a two-door roadster featured in GTA Online this week. It is seemingly based on the real-life Honda S2000 (AP1) and has been a part of the game since the Los Santos Tuners DLC of 2021.

According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the RT300 can complete one lap in 1:06.033 and go up to a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). Furthermore, it is very easy to drift with this car, making it an ideal choice for those who love to drift around corners.

You can buy the RT3000 for as low as $900,375 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos during this week.

Collecting cars has become an important part of life in Los Santos. As such, players should try all of the aforementioned rides at least once in GTA Online this week.

