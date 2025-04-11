GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 11-16, 2025)

Selling the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is one of the best ways to earn money in Los Santos in 2025. Every week, Rockstar Games gives three Salvage Yard vehicles with which players can earn roughly about $1,000,000. Till April 16, 2025, there is a new set of rides that Salvage Yard owners can steal anytime this week. These are manufactured by Pegassi, Grotti, and Benefactor.
This article further shares some important details about each of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.
The new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles includes Toros, Cheetah Classic, and one more (April 11-16, 2025)
As the latest GTA Online weekly update is in effect, players can steal the following cars as the latest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles till April 16, 2025:
1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Grotti Cheetah Classic
Mission:
The Grotti Cheetah Classic is finally back into the limelight as one of the Salvage Yard vehicles. The two-seater sports car highly resembles the real-life Ferrari Testarossa.
In terms of performance, the Cheetah Classic is considered one of the best in the sports category. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.082.
Also Check: GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release date
2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Pegassi Toros
Mission:
The next Salvage Yard vehicle is the Pegassi Toros, a four-seater luxury crossover SUV seemingly based on the real-life 2018 Lamborghini Urus.
When it comes to performance, the Toros can go up to a maximum speed of 128.25 mph (206.40 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.765.
Also Check: How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)
3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Benefactor Stirling GT
Mission:
Lastly, there’s the Benefactor Stirling GT, a sports classic two-seater coup that has been a part of the game since 2015’s Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.
According to Broughy1322, the vehicle possesses a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:05.715. Being HSW-compatible, its speed can be boosted beyond its limits.
Also Check: How to get free Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online update (April 10 to 16, 2025)
Please note that the next set of Salvage Yard vehicles will be available on April 17, 2025.
Other important Grand Theft Auto news and content you may like to read:
- GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet prize car this week
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- New Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update today (April 10): Possible patch notes and more
- GTA Online Podium Vehicle
- Hasta La Vista
- GTA Online Pizza Delivery
- GTA Online Original Heists