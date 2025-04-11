GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 11-16, 2025)

Selling the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is one of the best ways to earn money in Los Santos in 2025. Every week, Rockstar Games gives three Salvage Yard vehicles with which players can earn roughly about $1,000,000. Till April 16, 2025, there is a new set of rides that Salvage Yard owners can steal anytime this week. These are manufactured by Pegassi, Grotti, and Benefactor.

Ad

This article further shares some important details about each of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

The new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles includes Toros, Cheetah Classic, and one more (April 11-16, 2025)

As the latest GTA Online weekly update is in effect, players can steal the following cars as the latest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles till April 16, 2025:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Grotti Cheetah Classic

Ad

Mission:

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is finally back into the limelight as one of the Salvage Yard vehicles. The two-seater sports car highly resembles the real-life Ferrari Testarossa.

In terms of performance, the Cheetah Classic is considered one of the best in the sports category. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.082.

Also Check: GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release date

Ad

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Pegassi Toros

Ad

Mission:

The next Salvage Yard vehicle is the Pegassi Toros, a four-seater luxury crossover SUV seemingly based on the real-life 2018 Lamborghini Urus.

When it comes to performance, the Toros can go up to a maximum speed of 128.25 mph (206.40 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.765.

Also Check: How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Benefactor Stirling GT

Ad

Ad

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Benefactor Stirling GT, a sports classic two-seater coup that has been a part of the game since 2015’s Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

According to Broughy1322, the vehicle possesses a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:05.715. Being HSW-compatible, its speed can be boosted beyond its limits.

Also Check: How to get free Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online update (April 10 to 16, 2025)

Ad

Please note that the next set of Salvage Yard vehicles will be available on April 17, 2025.

Other important Grand Theft Auto news and content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More