Is Vapid Peyote Gasser worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 10, 2025 15:40 GMT
Vapid Peyote Gasser
A brief review of the Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

GTA Online’s Vapid Peyote Gasser has returned to the limelight in Los Santos, and for good reason. It’s been a while since Rockstar Games featured it in a weekly event, and the latest update added it as one of the Test Track Vehicles. The two-seater muscle car can be tested and purchased from the Test Track at the LS Car Meet. However, one may want to know if the ride is even worth checking out.

To answer it simply, yes, the Vapid Peyote Gasser is still worth collecting in GTA Online for its funky design and decent performance. This article further shares all the important details that gamers should know about before they consider buying it, including its top speed, handling, and more.

Note: The article is subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the muscle car.

Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online: Design

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The GTA Online Peyote Gasser highly resembles the real-life 1st Gen Ford Thunderbird, with some design cues seemingly taken from the Bird of Prey, a 1955 Ford Thunderbird gasser. It has a classic modified muscle car look and aesthetic to it, which many motorheads can admire. Here are some notable design characteristics of the ride:

  • No front bumper
  • Front-mounted oil tank
  • A steel axle beam supported by springs
  • Highly-detailed grille
  • Exposed parts of the engine bay
  • A protective cage around it
  • The rear wheel arches slightly cut for the large drag tires
  • No black trimming
  • Race-type steering wheel
Moreover, many customization options are available for the muscle car, allowing GTA Online players to tweak its visual appearance as per their liking.

Vapid Peyote Gasser in GTA Online: Performance review

youtube-cover
Before getting a new car in Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s always important to know what’s under the hood. That said, the Vapid Peyote Gasser runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The in-game files suggest a top speed of 92.27 mph (148.50 km/h); however, the real performance is a bit better than that.

According to the popular analyst Broughy1322, the muscle car can go up to a maximum speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.991. The combination of excellent acceleration and higher ground clearance makes it one of the best muscle cars to travel through rough or uneven terrains.

Final verdict

As the Vapid Peyote Gasser is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, players shouldn’t miss the opportunity to collect it while they can. It normally costs around $805,000.

