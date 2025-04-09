  • home icon
  GTA 5 ranked among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March

GTA 5 ranked among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:38 GMT
GTA 5 ranked among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March
A brief report of GTA 5 ranking among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has been in the market for more than 11 years now. Yet, it remains popular among millions of gamers worldwide. Despite being available on multiple platforms, Grand Theft Auto 5 often dominates download charts on PlayStation consoles, and last month was no different. According to PlayStation’s recent blog post, GTA 5 was among the top 15 most downloaded games in March 2025 on both the PS5 and PS4.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved this ranking even though March witnessed multiple popular game released, including MLB The Show 25, WWE 2K25, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Read on to learn more about the rankings.

GTA 5 beat games like PGA TOUR 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 last month: Top 15 rankings revealed

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, PlayStation shared its March 2025 PS Store report on X on April 7, 2025. Despite losing some rankings, GTA 5 managed to stay in the top 15, showing the game is still quite popular over the likes of Hogwarts Legacy on PS5.

Here are the top 15 most-downloaded PS5 games last month:

PS5 games (US/Canada):

  1. MLB The Show 25
  2. Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  3. Split Fiction
  4. Monster Hunter Wilds
  5. WWE 2K25
  6. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  7. NBA 2K25
  8. EA SPORTS FC 25
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  11. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  12. Minecraft
  13. Grand Theft Auto V
  14. PGA TOUR 2K25
  15. Phasmophobia
PS5 games (EU):

  1. Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  2. Split Fiction
  3. EA SPORTS FC 25
  4. Monster Hunter Wilds
  5. Minecraft
  6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  7. WWE 2K25
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. Gran Turismo 7
  11. The First Berserker: Khazan
  12. Phasmophobia
  13. Deadside
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Keep in mind that March saw the release of both GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC and Oscar Guzman Flies Again update for the online multiplayer. This certainly helped to keep the game among the top 15 most-downloaded games on PS4 as well:

PS4 games (US/Canada):

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. The Forest
  4. Minecraft
  5. Battlefield 4
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  11. Overcooked! 2
  12. Grand Theft Auto V
  13. Mortal Kombat X
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  15. Unravel Two

PS4 games (EU):

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. EA SPORTS FC 25
  4. The Forest
  5. Battlefield 4
  6. Unravel Two
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. Minecraft
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Battlefield 1
  11. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  12. God of War
  13. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  14. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  15. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
With the GTA 6 price rumor of $100 circulating on the internet, it won’t be surprising if GTA 5 continues to remain among the most-download games on PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
