GTA 5 ranked among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March

GTA 5 has been in the market for more than 11 years now. Yet, it remains popular among millions of gamers worldwide. Despite being available on multiple platforms, Grand Theft Auto 5 often dominates download charts on PlayStation consoles, and last month was no different. According to PlayStation’s recent blog post, GTA 5 was among the top 15 most downloaded games in March 2025 on both the PS5 and PS4.
Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved this ranking even though March witnessed multiple popular game released, including MLB The Show 25, WWE 2K25, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Read on to learn more about the rankings.
GTA 5 beat games like PGA TOUR 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 last month: Top 15 rankings revealed
As can be seen in the aforementioned post, PlayStation shared its March 2025 PS Store report on X on April 7, 2025. Despite losing some rankings, GTA 5 managed to stay in the top 15, showing the game is still quite popular over the likes of Hogwarts Legacy on PS5.
Here are the top 15 most-downloaded PS5 games last month:
PS5 games (US/Canada):
- MLB The Show 25
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- WWE 2K25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phasmophobia
PS5 games (EU):
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- WWE 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gran Turismo 7
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Phasmophobia
- Deadside
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Keep in mind that March saw the release of both GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC and Oscar Guzman Flies Again update for the online multiplayer. This certainly helped to keep the game among the top 15 most-downloaded games on PS4 as well:
PS4 games (US/Canada):
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 4
- Stardew Valley
- Need for Speed Heat
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat X
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Unravel Two
PS4 games (EU):
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- The Forest
- Battlefield 4
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
With the GTA 6 price rumor of $100 circulating on the internet, it won’t be surprising if GTA 5 continues to remain among the most-download games on PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
