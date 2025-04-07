GTA 6 might come close to the Bible in terms of sales, suggests TLOU showrunner: Report

GTA 6 is just a couple of months away from its release. Since its first trailer's release in 2023, many in the gaming industry have had their eyes set on it. Despite the rumor of a $100 price tag, some analysts predicted the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title to shatter sales records. Adding to it, one notable name in the entertainment industry recently predicted gigantic sales numbers for the game.

According to a report by Variety from April 3, 2025, The Last of Us (TLOU) showrunner Craig Mazin expects GTA 6 sales to do so well that it might come close to the Bible’s sales number.

Hollywood will have a closer look at GTA 6 release, thinks Craig Mazin as per the report

In Variety’s report, Craig Mazin talked about how Hollywood has their eyes set on the GTA 6 release and predicted that the game’s sales numbers will be the largest ever apart from the Bible. Here’s his entire statement:

“I think Hollywood will be very carefully watching what happens with ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ [this fall] because I’m just gonna go out on a limb here and say that ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ will be the largest selling piece of media ever — not including the Bible.”

He continued by mentioning the release date of GTA 5, seemingly pointing at the long development time of GTA 6:

“I’m saying motion-picture medium of any kind. And ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ came out in 2013. The size of these things requires time. And people are getting used to an interesting combination of handmade, super-attentive method of making things married to size, which again, makes things harder to do.”

The Bible currently holds the Guinness World Record for selling 5-7 billion copies, with an estimated printing rate of around 80,000,000 per year.

A still from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Craig Mazin didn’t predict GTA 6 to sell more than the Bible, the numbers could help the game become the largest-selling media piece ever after the Bible.

Craig Mazin’s prediction isn’t too far from another report, where analysts predicted GTA 6 would generate about $3.2 billion in revenue within 12 months of its release.

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released later this year for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can expect Rockstar Games to confirm a specific release date soon, most likely by releasing trailer 2.

