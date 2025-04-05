GTA Trilogy apparently works on Nintendo Switch 2, along with other Rockstar titles

Since its reveal earlier this week, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been a hot topic among fans. Many GTA fans have been wondering if the system will have the upcoming GTA 6, and for good reason. Compared to the original Switch, the new Nintendo hardware features significant improvements and an almost 10x power boost. This has raised curiosity about what titles gamers can run on the new handheld, and it seems one can run some classic Grand Theft Auto titles on Switch 2.
Nintendo previously stated that Switch 2 can run Switch 1 games. However, the company has now released a document listing some games that don't work properly or at all on the new system. Fortunately, GTA Trilogy isn’t on the list, which suggests that the bundle can be run on Nintendo Switch 2 via the backward compatibility feature. Other Rockstar Games titles are not on the list either, suggesting that all of them work pretty well on the newest hybrid console.
Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of Nintendo Switch 2 information.
GTA Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption, and one more Rockstar Games title can be played on Nintendo Switch 2
Since revealing the Nintendo Switch 2, the company has been very vocal about some of the performance issues developers found when playing original Switch games on it. While they have promised to try to fix them, none of the Rockstar Games’ games are on the list. This more or less confirms that titles like GTA Trilogy and Red Dead Redemption are fully playable on the newest Nintendo console.
Here’s a complete list of Rockstar titles playable on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- L.A. Noire
While GTA Trilogy wasn’t on the list of incompatible games, some notable titles have been found on the list, including:
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- DOOM: Eternal
- Dead by Daylight
- Fortnite
- NBA 2K25
- Rocket League
- Warframe
- FINAL FANTASY
Should GTA 6 fans expect a Nintendo Switch 2 version?
Nintendo has revealed the specifications for Switch 2, and its CPU is worth noting:
- CPU/GPU: Custom processor made by NVIDIA
While the official specs on Nintendo’s website don’t share much about this custom NVIDIA processor, NVIDIA has explained it. According to its blog post, the processor features an NVIDIA GPU with dedicated RT and Tensor Cores, enabling AI-driven enhancements.
The post also revealed that it supports Ray Tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), suggesting that the new Nintendo hardware is not to be taken lightly. While a GTA 6 port might still be too much based on the game’s first trailer, Rockstar could release Grand Theft Auto Online on the Nintendo Switch 2, opening the door to a new player base for the popular multiplayer title.
Fans can expect Rockstar Games to share information if they do plan a dedicated game for the new hybrid console.
