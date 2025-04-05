GTA Trilogy apparently works on Nintendo Switch 2, along with other Rockstar titles

Since its reveal earlier this week, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been a hot topic among fans. Many GTA fans have been wondering if the system will have the upcoming GTA 6, and for good reason. Compared to the original Switch, the new Nintendo hardware features significant improvements and an almost 10x power boost. This has raised curiosity about what titles gamers can run on the new handheld, and it seems one can run some classic Grand Theft Auto titles on Switch 2.

Ad

Nintendo previously stated that Switch 2 can run Switch 1 games. However, the company has now released a document listing some games that don't work properly or at all on the new system. Fortunately, GTA Trilogy isn’t on the list, which suggests that the bundle can be run on Nintendo Switch 2 via the backward compatibility feature. Other Rockstar Games titles are not on the list either, suggesting that all of them work pretty well on the newest hybrid console.

Ad

Trending

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of Nintendo Switch 2 information.

GTA Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption, and one more Rockstar Games title can be played on Nintendo Switch 2

Ad

Since revealing the Nintendo Switch 2, the company has been very vocal about some of the performance issues developers found when playing original Switch games on it. While they have promised to try to fix them, none of the Rockstar Games’ games are on the list. This more or less confirms that titles like GTA Trilogy and Red Dead Redemption are fully playable on the newest Nintendo console.

Here’s a complete list of Rockstar titles playable on Nintendo Switch 2:

Ad

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

L.A. Noire

While GTA Trilogy wasn’t on the list of incompatible games, some notable titles have been found on the list, including:

Batman: The Enemy Within

DOOM: Eternal

Dead by Daylight

Fortnite

NBA 2K25

Rocket League

Warframe

FINAL FANTASY

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 Xbox Game Pass release date update

Should GTA 6 fans expect a Nintendo Switch 2 version?

Ad

Nintendo has revealed the specifications for Switch 2, and its CPU is worth noting:

CPU/GPU: Custom processor made by NVIDIA

While the official specs on Nintendo’s website don’t share much about this custom NVIDIA processor, NVIDIA has explained it. According to its blog post, the processor features an NVIDIA GPU with dedicated RT and Tensor Cores, enabling AI-driven enhancements.

The post also revealed that it supports Ray Tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), suggesting that the new Nintendo hardware is not to be taken lightly. While a GTA 6 port might still be too much based on the game’s first trailer, Rockstar could release Grand Theft Auto Online on the Nintendo Switch 2, opening the door to a new player base for the popular multiplayer title.

Ad

Also Check: Is Grand Theft Auto 6 confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2?

Fans can expect Rockstar Games to share information if they do plan a dedicated game for the new hybrid console.

Other Grand Theft Auto-related news and articles you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More