Could Donald Trump's tariffs impact GTA 6 price? Possibilities explored

While the gaming community is looking forward to GTA 6, many are also awaiting the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. It was recently revealed that the console would release on June 5, 2025, and while pre-orders were supposed to go live on April 9, they have reportedly been delayed in the USA. As per various reports, Nintendo seeks to assess any potential impact of the tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump.

Although nothing as such has been mentioned in regards to Rockstar's upcoming title, some fans are wondering if these tariffs might impact the GTA 6 price tag.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of GTA 6 price being impacted by President Donald Trump's tariffs?

USA President Donald Trump plans to charge tariffs, basically a type of tax, on goods imported from several countries.

This could potentially increase the price of various items being imported into the USA, perhaps even those related to gaming, which is why some are wondering if arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, could be impacted by this.

If that title's discs meant for the US market are manufactured and imported from a region that falls within President Trump's tariffs list, then the price of its physical copies might be impacted. Where they will be manufactured is not known as of writing (April 4, 2025), so there cannot be a definitive answer just yet. However, there might be a slight possibility, as tariffs have been proposed for various countries.

The price of GTA 6's digital copies might remain unaffected, as they are not a physical entity. Hence, they may even be a little cheaper compared to their physical counterparts, but that remains to be seen.

What is the rumored GTA 6 price?

Rockstar Games has not disclosed the official GTA 6 price yet. That said, it is rumored to cost $100, which would be well past current gaming industry pricing norms. For those wondering, that is around $70 at the moment.

Check out: Why GTA 6 price of $100 seems more likely after the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices

It is being speculated that the developer might look to benefit from all the excitement around its upcoming title by selling it at a high price, effectively making more profit. But as mentioned before, this is just a rumor, and nothing regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's price has been officially revealed so far.

More details are expected to be divulged as we get closer to the GTA 6 release date, which is currently planned for sometime in Fall 2025.

