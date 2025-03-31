Why Rockstar hasn't disclosed GTA 6 release date yet, as per recent report

The GTA 6 release date has yet to be revealed, and Rockstar Games' silence on the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel has been bothering quite a few fans, especially now that a year has passed since its first trailer came out. The developer not sharing anything new so far has the fanbase concerned about the title possibly getting delayed.

While Rockstar still hasn't provided an update as of writing (March 31, 2025), we seem to have a reason behind the silence. Let's examine why the GTA 6 release date hasn't yet been revealed.

Take-Two Interactive CEO's interview seemingly explains why the GTA 6 release date hasn't been disclosed yet

The GTA 6 release date is still a mystery at this point (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, announced Fall 2025 as the GTA 6 release window. This happened during the company's May 2024 earnings call, and all Take-Two earnings calls held since then have reiterated the same.

Despite that, some fans started worrying that the Grand Theft Auto sequel might get delayed because of the developer's silence. For context, nothing has been shared by Rockstar since the first GTA 6 trailer. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently appeared on Bloomberg's Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, and was asked about the upcoming title.

Zelnick is asked "when does Grand Theft Auto 6 come out?" at the 30:16 mark. He emphasized the anticipation surrounding the game and claimed that it is the greatest for an entertainment property ever. He then discussed wanting to maintain that excitement and has found that marketing relatively close to a title's release window as the better approach.

"We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement, and we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation"

Taking this statement into account, and that Fall is still around six months away, we seem to have an idea why the GTA 6 release date or other ancillary details have not been shared by Rockstar Games yet. That said, more news could be disclosed in the near future.

