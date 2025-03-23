GTA 6 delay could 'tank' some companies, says analyst: Report

Even though the game hasn’t been released yet, the hype for GTA 6 has evolved into a global phenomenon, with both gamers and gaming companies waiting eagerly for its release. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is scheduled to be released later this year. However, Rockstar Games has been completely silent on the matter ever since releasing its trailer in 2023, raising concerns about a possible delay.

If we look at Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, or the recent Assassin’s Creed Shadows, delays are normal in today’s gaming industry. But, a GTA 6 delay could be disastrous, said Ben Porter, director of consulting at the games industry intelligence firm, Newzoo. Talking to PCGamer, the analyst suggested that a delay in the release of GTA 6 would ‘tank’ some companies. Read on to learn more about the report.

A GTA 6 delay is not going to be good news for some companies, suggests the report

A picture taken from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

During the interview with PC Gamer at GSC 2025, Ben Porter suggested the potential impact of a GTA 6 delay on some companies. Here’s what he stated:

“If you're a game company who's holding its breath waiting for GTA 6 to get out, and then it gets delayed by three, four, five, six months, what do you do?"

The analyst's remarks suggested that some gaming companies are looking closely at the Grand Theft Auto 6 release, possibly to schedule their game releases accordingly.

The analysts continued, elaborating upon the possible impact of a GTA 6 delay:

“You either have to be able to launch into that big black hole that's been left open now, or you have to extend your run rate by an additional six months—I'm certain some companies are going to tank as a result of that, right?"

This statement highlights a likely situation — one where Grand Theft Auto 6 releases and gamers only buy and play the much-awaited title during that period, thus heavily impacting the sales of other video games released around the same time.

A still from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s no secret that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a huge thing in the gaming industry, and could impact many people in the gaming industry, both positively and negatively. However, the Head of PlayStation Creator suggests that it would be a good thing overall for the gaming industry.

Fans can expect Rockstar to reveal more information about Grand Theft Auto 6 very soon.

