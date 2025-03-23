5 best guns in GTA 5 Online (post-Oscar Guzman update)

Being aware of the best guns in GTA 5 Online is still important in 2025 as it was back when the game first released. The virtual world of Los Santos is often filled with griefers and other players, who make surviving without weapons quite difficult. Even some of the recent in-game missions require players to carry powerful guns if they want to complete them without dying over and over again.

While veterans may already know what’s best in the game, the sheer variety of weapons available in Grand Theft Auto Online can confuse any newcomer. That said, here are the five best guns in GTA 5 Online that one should check out immediately.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the in-game guns.

The best guns in GTA 5 Online include Up-n-Atomizer, Railgun, and more (post-Oscar Guzman update)

1) Up-n-Atomizer

A picture of the Up-n-Atomizer (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Not every situation in Los Santos requires force or firepower. Sometimes a strategic move is the best one, which is when the Up-n-Atomizer comes in handy. It is a Raygun that shoots a yellow glowing coil beam. While it doesn’t do much damage, it can send enemies far away, giving you the necessary time to escape.

This gun can even be used to free your vehicle if it gets stuck and becomes undriveable. Moreover, the Up-n-Atomizer's unlimited ammo makes it one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online.

The Up-n-Atomizer is currently purchasable from the Gun Van for a 40% discounted price of $239,400.

2) Heavy Sniper Mk II

Sniper rifles will continue to be popular, regardless of the game, especially during PvP scenarios. Knowing this, Rockstar Games added the Heavy Sniper Mk II to Los Santos with the Gunrunning DLC update in 2017.

It is more powerful than the standard Sniper Rifle thanks to its exclusive Mk II rounds. Moreover, this sniper can shoot explosive rounds, making it a lethal piece of weaponry that can blow unarmoured vehicles from quite a distance. All of this makes it one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online in 2025, especially in missions that require some sniping.

Gamers can convert their Heavy Sniper to the MK II variant for $165,375 at the Weapon Workshop.

3) Railgun

A promotional picture of the Railgun, one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best additions ever made to GTA Online is the Railgun, a high-tech military prototype gun. It fires kinetic energy penetrator rounds that can blow up unarmoured vehicles with just one shot.

A single shot from this gun can cause substantial damage to targets, making it one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online, especially when it comes to missions and heists that involve large-scale shootouts.

The Railgun — if it's in stock — can be purchased from the Gun Van for $730,000 or even less if it’s on discount.

4) Bullpup Rifle Mk II

Some players don’t want to waste time riddling enemies with bullets and simply want something powerful, and that’s where the Bullpup Rifle Mk II comes in. Its damage per second is high enough to eliminate targets at close range.

Players can equip an additional grip on it to improve its accuracy. Furthermore, the availability of three types of rounds, Tracer, Incendiary, and Amor Piercing, makes it one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online in the assault rifle category.

A Bullpup Rifle can be converted to the Mk II version for $105,750 at the Weapon Workshop.

5) El Strickler

Lastly, there’s the El Strickler, the newest assault rifle that Rockstar Games recently added with the Agents of Sabotage DLC. It is an excellent option when one needs an all-rounder weapon, for both PvP and PvE situations.

Customized by Juan “El Rubio” Strickler, it is more powerful than the standard Military rifle in every way. While it’s one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online, it’s available only on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions.

The El Strickler Military Rifle generally costs around $695,000 from the Gun Van but can be acquired for free as part of the Plus benefits.

As always, buying new things in the game solely depends on one’s own preference. The guns mentioned in this list are some of the best ones available as of March 2025.

