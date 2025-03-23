5 worst guns in GTA Online that players should never buy

As of March 2025, there are 105 weapons in GTA Online that you can acquire. Guns are the most popular category as they are used frequently. While most are useful, there are some that serve little to no purpose in the multiplayer title. Yet, these weapons have high price tags, making them a waste of money.

This article lists five of the worst guns in GTA Online that you should never buy.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 useless guns in GTA Online that you should stay away from

1) Musket

You will likely lose every gunfight using the Musket (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Musket is an old, souvenir weapon included in the game to celebrate USA’s Independence Day, and is practically useless in the current scenario. It has only one bullet and must be reloaded after each shot.

The load time is also considerably long, making you an easy target for enemies. Rockstar Games charges $21,400 for the gun in GTA Online. If you're not roleplaying as a veteran soldier in-game, we recommend staying away from it.

2) Stun Gun

While the Stun Gun is one of the most useful things in GTA 5 Story Mode, it becomes useless in the multiplayer mode. There are two main reasons for this:

Rockstar Games significantly increased the price.

It takes forever to reload after each shot.

The slow reload time can get you killed easily. Thus, it is not worth spending $375,000 on such a mediocre weapon. The game automatically gives you a temporary Stun Gun whenever necessary.

3) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle is something you should stay away from in GTA Online. While rifles are generally regarded among the best types of weapons in the game, this one is not worth your money.

Rockstar Games charges $450,000 for the gun, yet you do not get any customization options (except for tint colors). The weapon doesn’t even have an attached scope, making it difficult to hit distant targets. Therefore, it is best to avoid it altogether.

4) Sawed-Off Shotgun

While shotguns are usually effective when fighting a group of enemies, the Sawed-Off Shotgun is not that useful due to its very short range. Moreover, its bullets spread out over a considerably large area. As a result, targets that are not nearby or in the path of the bullets will suffer little to no damage.

Although Rockstar offers the Sawed-Off Shotgun for free (for players who have GTA online linked with Social Club), it is still not worth acquiring.

5) Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP does not have practical use in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Compact EMP Launcher is a handheld weapon that can temporarily disable vehicles. However, from a practical standpoint, it makes more sense to destroy enemy vehicles completely rather than disabling them.

Moreover, Rockstar charges $525,000 for the gun in GTA Online, which is a lot. It is better to opt for the Compact Grenade Launcher or Sticky Bombs.

