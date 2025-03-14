5 aircraft never to buy in GTA Online (2025)

As of March 2025, Rockstar Games offers 67 aircraft in GTA Online, and most of them can be purchased as personal vehicles. It goes without saying that aircraft are costlier than cars and two-wheelers and have fewer utilities than them. So, you must research thoroughly while spending huge amounts in the multiplayer game.

We list five aircraft you should never consider buying in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 aircraft that GTA Online players should not buy in 2025

1) RM-10 Bombushka

The RM-10 Bombushka in Grand Theft Auto Online has many drawbacks (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RM-10 Bombushka is one of the biggest military-grade aircraft in the game. While it looks rough and tough from the outside, it has many drawbacks that can only be figured out after flying the plane. Some of the notable ones are

Slow top speed of 84.50 mph (135.99 km/h).

Difficult to maneuver.

Large target for other players.

The pilot cannot operate the turrets.

Despite being a weaponized aircraft in GTA Online, you should avoid the RM-10 Bombushka for the aforementioned reasons and save $4,750,000.

2) Buckingham Weaponized Conada

Even though the Buckingham Weaponized Conada is an upgraded version of the Buckingham Conada, Rockstar Games did nothing impressive with the model. Instead, the new version is costlier ($3,385,000), slower, and can carry fewer people than the base model.

Moreover, the Weaponized Conada does not have any armor protection or countermeasures. Such lackluster attack helicopters should not be in GTA Online.

3) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is one of the most unnecessarily expensive things in GTA Online, costing a whopping $10,000,000. It is a custom version of the Buckingham Luxor with golden body paint.

The only purpose of the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is to flaunt your wealth in Grand Theft Auto Online. So, if you're not exceptionally rich in the game, stay away from it.

4) JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater

The JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater can give many players PTSD, as it was one of the main parts of the Prison Break Heist, one of the most notorious missions in GTA Online. It is a basic plane with a slow speed and overall weak performance. While it can take two homing missiles, you will have a hard time controlling the plane once damage is sustained.

Rockstar Games charges $1,323,350 for the JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater. At this price range, you can get many other useful aircraft in the game.

5) Blimp

Owning a Blimp is not worth the effort in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Blimp may look like a fun vehicle to operate, it is best if you fly it during particular missions or in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. This huge aircraft costs $1,190,350 and is stored as a Pegasus vehicle.

The Blimp is not only slow but also an easy target for other players. Moreover, you cannot land it anywhere due to its size. So, GTA Online players should avoid buying the Blimp in 2025.

